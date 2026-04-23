VIP PODCAST 4/22 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Darby defends against Ciampa, Jericho finds partners, Ospreay match stopped by doctor, MJF whines, Knight vs. MJF for TNT Title scheduled (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the April 22 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Darby defending his AEW World Title against Tommaso Ciampa, Jericho finds partners, Will Ospreay’s match stopped by doctor, MJF whines, Kevin Knight vs. MJF for TNT Title scheduled for next week, and more.

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