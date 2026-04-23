FREE PODCAST 4/22 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Darby’s first week as AEW Champion, new challenger for next week, MJF reacts to loss, Ospreay abducted by Death Riders – Keller & Zilem (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Brian Zilem to review AEW Dynamite with live caller and chat contributions throughout. They react to Darby Allin’s first week as AEW Champion and how AEW did a great job with the story of his first week including MJF ranting and complaining, a video package on Darby, a Darby promo, a title defense, and a new challenger for next week. Also, doctor stops Will Ospreay match due to “injury” and then Death Riders carry him away. There’s also a segment late in the show on the C.M. Punk fan hotel incident along with rapid-fire topics from Dynamite after that.

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