WWE WRESTLEMANIA 42 SATURDAY – NIGHT 1 RESULTS (4/18): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton, Seth Rollins vs. Gunther, Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan, Fatu vs. Drew

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 42 NIGHT 1 RESULTS

APRIL 18, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT ALLEGIENT STADIUM

STREAMING LIVE ON ESPN APP (U.S.) AND NETFLIX (INTERNATIONALLY)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch’s Greg Parks and Brandon LeClair reunite to review WrestleMania 42, the Saturday night 1 version, LIVE on YouTube right after the event ends. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wnialivecast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about the event. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

LINK TO BE A CALLER:

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE ROYAL RUMBLE TONIGHT:CLICK HERE