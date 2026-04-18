VIP PODCAST 4/18 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Fann: Andreas Hale denied WM credentials by WWE, Darby Allin wins AEW World Championship, Bloodsport XV Review, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with a discussion of the implications of ESPN reporter Andreas Hale being denied credentials by WWE. Radican and Fann then discuss the execution of Darby Allin winning the AEW World Championship and whether or not it worked. They also examine the importance of the follow up to Allin’s title win on TV moving forward. The show concludes with an in-depth review of GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XV and a look at the surprising announcement to end the show. Download this show now!

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