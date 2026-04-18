FREE PODCAST 4/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Drew McIntyre on being TNA Champ plus ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy talking WrestleMania 32 (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (4-14-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed former WWE writer and professional standup comedian and podcaster Matt McCarthy, who returned to the show to talk about NXT Takeover Dallas, WrestleMania 32, Payback, his in-person perspective on being at Raw in L.A. at Staples Center, and everything going on in the world of WWE from the perspective of a pro standup comedian and former WWE employee. Live callers are sprinkled in throughout.

That is followed by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill that same week (4-13-2016) welcoming special guest, TNA Heavyweight Champion Drew Galloway (Drew McIntyre) live from London discussing his TNA Title reign, wanting to defend the title across the world, WWNLive, WWE, and other hot topics with calls and emails.

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