VIP PODCAST 4/18 – WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 PLE Roundtable: Keller & Martin & Fann discuss Cody vs. Orton with McAfee, in-ring action ratio, overall vibe of WWE (60 min.)

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SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin and Rich Fann. They discuss Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton with Pat McAfee, Seth Rollins vs. Gunther, A.J. Lee vs. Becky Lynch, and the rest of the card, plus overall thoughts on the ratio of in-ring wrestling to promotional sponsorship content, whether this show indicated it’s time for fresh names in the mix on top, and more.

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