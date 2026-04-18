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FREE PODCAST 4/18 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-14-2021): Wells and Stoup cover Kyle O’Reilly’s changing persona, Sarray’s debut against Zoey Stark, changes in women’s division, more (78 min.)

April 18, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-20-2021), Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover Kyle O’Reilly’s changing persona, Sarray’s debut against Zoey Stark, changes in the women’s division, and more.

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