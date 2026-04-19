FREE PODCAST 4/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE WrestleMania Night 1 post-show: Parks & LeClair break down the results, including Paige’s return, multiple title changes, short matches, a controversial main event, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to discuss in-depth night one of WWE WrestleMania, including interaction with those contributing in the chat. They break down all seven matches on the card, including Paige’s return in the Fatal Four-Way Women’s Tag Title Match, Liv Morgan’s title win, the use of celebrities, the short matches, and a main even with too many twists and turns.

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