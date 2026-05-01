WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2026

Where: TULSA, OKLA. AT BOK CENTER

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,007 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,199 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes to kick off the show

Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne

Ricky Saints to make his Smackdown debut

Jacob Fatu to return to Smackdown

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/24): Keller’s report on WrestleMania fallout with Jacob Fatu, Paige & Brie Bella, Trick Wiliams, Ripley, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE touts its latest rookie class, including the niece of actress Cheryl Hines and Robert Kennedy Jr.