WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (4/29): Kali Armstrong vs. Tyra Mae Steel, Aaron Rourke vs. Harlem Lewis vs. Braxton Cole for Evolve Title, Layla Diggs & Masyn Holiday vs. Anya Rune & Gianna Capri

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WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

APRIL 29, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Blake Howard

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Chuey Martinez

-The show opened with Harlem Lewis talking about his championship aspirations. He said Kali Armstrong carved her path to NXT, and now it’s time for him to carve his.

-Peter Rosenberg announced that first up would be the final Evolve match for Kali Armstrong.

(1) KALI ARMSTRONG vs. TYRA MAE STEELE

They tied up after a bit of hesitation, then engaged in some rapid-fire mat wrestling exchanges. Steele locked in a headscissors that Armstrong escaped, but Steele grabbed her head and reapplied the hold twice. Armstrong hit those great jabs of hers, then whipped her into the corner. Steele tried to leapfrog her as she charged in, but Armstrong stopped herself, grabbed Steele’s legs, and pitched her over the top and to the floor hard. She attempted a baseball slide, but Steele caught her and tried to twist her ankle off before they cut to a quick commercial break. [c]

When they returned, Armstrong was fighting back, but Steele stopped her with a couple of gut-wrench suplexes, then threw her into the ropes in such a way that Armstrong’s ankle bounced off the bottom rope. Steele stayed on the ankle until Armstrong was able to gain the upper hand with a spinebuster. She went for a powerslam, but Steele turned it into a press for a near fall. She immediately went back to the ankle lock, which Maxxine Dupri should watch to learn how it’s done right. Despite favoring her ankle, she successfully pulled off a powerslam, then finished off Steele with a Kali Konnection.

WINNER: Kali Armstrong at 8:37.

(Miller’s Take: This was a very good opening match. Unlike the NXT call-ups who did the favors on their way up, Armstrong remained strong and is moving on to NXT after a final victory in Evolve. Steele had what might have been her best match so far, which makes it a shame that it was most likely also her final match for WWE. I can’t say from my perspective that she was given a fair shake, as she is obviously very talented, but hasn’t seemed to connect with the fans.)

-After the match, similar to when Kendal Grey departed, a graphic over the ring entryway read, “Thank you, Kali” as she bade a not-so-humble farewell to the Evolve faithful.

-A video package aired of It’s Gal. He was sitting on the ground next to a pond. He said everybody says “Hey, It’s Gal”, but no one ever says “Hey, It’s Gal, how are you?” He looked despondent as he said everyone thinks he’s just this mint-condition, ferocious, big red machine, but this machine has feelings, too. He said he’s stood out in Evolve since Day 1, and how could he not with his bowling ball delts? He sat in a tree like Forrest Gump, only without Jenny seated next to him as he admitted that sometimes he wants to fit in. He recounted losing partners, being laughed at by Team PC, being ignored by Team ID, being beaten up by 2.0, being disrespected, disregarded, and disobeyed. He lamented that even the new boss didn’t understand him. He asked, “Are they the dummies, or is It’s Gal the dummy?” He said his emotion muscle is hurting and It’s Gal would rather turn vegan than to keep feeling feelings. He wondered where It’s Gal was going to go from here, then said he needed to peak like no stud has ever peaked before. He ended the segment by saying, “Let’s find a way.” He hung his head as sad piano music played.

(Miller’s Take: This is one of those rare occasions when I will give my take on a non-wrestling segment. It’s Gal played into the corniness of this segment like a natural. He’s on the verge of a face turn after being thumped by the newest crop of heels last week, but It’s Gal wouldn’t be It’s Gal without his glaring lack of self-awareness. This was beautiful! He looked sad and lonely while recounting his recent woes while still putting himself over in the most over-the-top way possible. I’ll admit I didn’t really get It’s Gal at first, but after watching him these last several months, I think he is custom-made for the main roster. The gimmick is a riot and he’s a damn fine hand in the ring. Somebody please give this man the ball and let him run with it.)

-Next up was supposed to be Romeo Moreno vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall. Referee Victoria D’Errico was just about to call for the bell when Max Abrams, flanked by ID 2.0. He addressed Starboy, telling him to make the best decision of his life and join them. Hall said he’s proud to be here, but just not feeling them. Santi Rivera started running his mouth, but was interrupted by Moreno, who reminded them that he had a match with Hall. Jacari Ball blasted Moreno from behind, then all of 2.0 ganged up on him. Starboy stood and watched for a few moments, then pulled them off of Moreno and confronted them. They responded by thumping him, too. C.J. Valor drove him into the mat with a huge spinebuster to put an exclamation point on it.

-Evolve Foreman Timothy Thatcher was seated at this desk. It’s always interesting to see what it’s littered with. This week, there was a big red toolbox, his hard hat, a flashlight, a banana peel, wadded up paper, and a can of paint, among other random garbage. Thatcher, as usual, looked surprised to see the camera was on him. He congratulated Kali Armstrong on her promotion to NXT. He then said he needed to address what happened with the new ID talents earlier today, but was interrupted by two large, unnamed gentlemen who politely asked for an opportunity. Thatcher told them he appreciated their passion and saw them in training, but what he needed was security, because he couldn’t have guys like Max Abrams causing chaos. They gladly accepted the positions and left as Thatcher looked at the camera and growled, “Let’s get to work!”

-A video promo by Tristan Angels aired. He calls himself “Mr. England” and carries on snobbishly about how great he is. Seems like a pretty decent heel character.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(2) LAYLA DIGGS & MASYN HOLIDAY vs. ANYA RUNE & GIANNA CAPRI

Diggs squared off with Capri at the bell. Capri teased locking up, then tagged Rune, who controlled Diggs with a headlock before allowing Holiday to tag in. Diggs and Holiday dominated with their teamwork until the new girls effectively distracted and took advantage of Holiday. Rune and Capri tagged in and out for a bit until a hot tag was made to Diggs, who came in and laid out both opponents. Diggs fired up and backflipped out of a clothesline attempt, then did a second backflip into a pele kick. Holiday and Capri fought on the outside while Diggs polished off Rune with a scissors kick in the middle of the ring.

WINNERS: Layla Diggs & Masyn Holiday at 4:35.

(Miller’s Take: Diggs and Holiday have been around Evolve since the beginning, but have remained far in the background. With the influx of new talent looking to earn their stripes, Evolve might finally be giving these two a chance to shine. This was a step in the right direction.)

-As Diggs & Holiday celebrated in the ring, Capri gave Rune a tongue-lashing for ruining her moment.

-In a pre-taped segment, Chuey Martinez sat between Evolve Women’s Champion Wendy Choo and her first challenger, Laynie Luck. The challenger spoke first and said that she didn’t know what version of Wendy she was going to get out there. Choo admitted her questionable past personas, but said the current version of herself is what led her to the title. She emphasized her authenticity, but also made it clear that the era of Champ Choo was only beginning. [c]

-Back in medical, Cappuccino Jones was sipping some bean juice while telling Romeo Moreno and Chazz Hall that he was sorry for what happened to them out there. Moreno and Hall ribbed each other good-naturedly about who would have won. Jones said he was tired of guys like Team PC and these new ID guys thinking they can do anything they want. He said if they were up for it, he’d talk to Foreman Thatcher about setting up a six-man tag team match for next week. They were both game for it.

(3) AARON ROURKE (c) vs. HARLEM LEWIS vs. BRAXTON COLE – Evolve Championship Triple Threat Match

Cole did his best Chris Nowinski cosplay on his way to the ring as he was cheered on from the VIP Lounge by his buddies, Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins. Rourke cut a confident promo before heading out to the ring for his defense. Rosenberg and Howard commented on the change in Rourke since winning the strap, noting that his confidence has soared. Cole blasted Lewis at the bell, but was soon double-teamed and disposed of by the other two. Rourke kicked Cole back to the floor before he could get back into the ring, but fell victim to some stiff offense from Lewis. Rourke tried climbing to the top turnbuckle, but Cole shoved him off, then cleared the ring of Lewis before posing on the ropes. [c]

Cole took down Rourke hard with an elbow, got a two-count, then knocked Lewis back to the floor before turning his attention back to the champ. He stomped on every body part of Rourke, but Lewis made it back into the ring and began destroying his opponents. Rourke took his turn outside the ring while Lewis and Cole went at it. Cole slammed him for a near fall, then dropped a leg and whipped him into the corner, which Lewis exploded out of with a massive clothesline. He went for Boomslang, but was thwarted by Rourke.

The champion delivered one corner splash after another onto his opponents, then covered Cole for a two-count. Rourke went to the top, then was followed up by Lewis. Cole slipped underneath them to complete a Tower of Doom as Brooks Jensen came out to observe the match. Lewis and Rourke screamed at each other before going back into attack mode. Lewis hit the Boomslang, but Cole dragged Lewis out by the feet to break up a pin. He crotched Lewis on the barricade, then turned to see Rourke flying into him from over the top rope. Rourke threw Cole back into the ring, climbed to the top, and hit a Molly-Go-Round for the pin.

WINNER: Aaron Rourke at 11:43 to retain the Evolve Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was a pretty good title defense for Rourke, and Cole’s breaking up of the pin gave Lewis an out, along with an excuse for a rematch. Don’t look for Rourke to lose the belt anytime soon, as he is in his comfort zone and carries himself more and more like a dominant champion with every passing week. I originally somewhat dismissed Rourke as a cheap Adrian Street knockoff, but he’s turning out to be the real deal. A few little tweaks here and there, and the current Evolve champ could have a very bright future in WWE.)

-After the match, Hendrix and Riggins jumped the barricade. Rourke noticed them, threw down his belt, and challenged them to come into the ring. They looked as if they were going to do just that as the show went off the air, cliffhanger-style.

FINAL THOUGHTS: There were some very entertaining elements to this show, not the least of which was the delightfully entertaining video package of It’s Gal moping around in a way that only he can do while remaining comically arrogant. The women showed up and showed off tonight, with Diggs & Holiday scoring a much-needed W. Foreman Thatcher’s Town Hall promos are quickly becoming a fun staple of Evolve. I’m bummed about not getting to see the Starboy in action tonight, but I’m looking forward to the six-man tag next week. See you all for NXT this Tuesday!