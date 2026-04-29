AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2026

Where: FAIRFAX, VA. AT EAGLEBANK ARENA

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 4,475 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,994. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for basketball.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Darby Allin vs. Brody King – AEW World Championship match

Kevin Knight vs. MJF – TNT Championship match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Ace Austin – AEW International Championship match

Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match

Cage & Cope (Christian Cage & Adam Copeland) vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)

The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) will be in action

Rush will be in action

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/22): Keller’s report on Darby vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the AEW World Title, Shirakawa vs. Shida, Ospreay vs. Mark Davis

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Billy Gunn reveals whether he wants to wrestle into his seventies, if he’s interested in having another singles run