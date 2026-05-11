NXT FEUD TRACKER: An overview of the championship scene in a totally revamped NXT roster from Tony D’Angelo to Lol Vice to Tatum Paxley to Myles Borne

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This column assesses NXT feuds through the May 5 episode.

Hi my name is Jeff Brandler. I have been a wrestling fan since the age of 15 and am honored to be writing about NXT. I am excited to write about the feuds going on in NXT because everything in the brand is changing. Let’s look at the current title holders, and their next opponents

MAIN EVENT FEUDS

NXT MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

Current champion: Tony D’Angelo

Tony D has been the champion since NXT’s Stand & Deliver. He won the title in a Fatal Four-Way match defeating Joe Hendry, Ethan Page, and Ricky Saints. Hendry, Page and Saints all went to the main roster after the match. Tony has been in NXT for about five years, morphing from “the don of NXT” to this new persona – a badass who is highly motivated to be the champ. Tony D needs new title contenders. They have all inserted themselves into the title picture recently. They include:

Naruku: He is formerly known as Evil (stylized EVIL). He is new to NXT and is a former IWGP Champion from New Japan Pro Wrestling. He will debut next week. Changing his name now prevents Vic Joseph from making several “Evil” puns.

Tavion Heights: He has been looking for his identity after breaking away from the New Quarter Catch Crew faction. He is a former Greco-Roman wrestler who is learning the entertainment part of the business.

Mason Rook: Formerly known as Will Kroos, this Progress Champ is new to NXT. He ended Tuesday’s show with a moonsault onto Tony D. Rook will be a top contender for the title.

Analysis:

These contenders will need to separate themselves from the pack to determine who will be D’Angelo’s next challenger.

NXT WOMEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

Current Champion: Lola Vice.

Lola won the title from Jacy Jayne at NXT’s Stand & Deliver. She is also one half of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions with Mr. Iguana. Lola fits the highly desired Latinx demographic that WWE wants to market to.

This week she was challenged by Izzy Dame & Niko Vance of The Culling to a mixed tag team match. The Culling won the match with Dame getting the pinfall on Vice. This appears to be setting up a match with Vice and Dame.

Analysis:

They are building up Dame to be the next women’s champ. She has a great look, good promo skills, and great athleticism. She has grown tremendously over the past six months.

MID-CARD FEUDS

NXT MENS NORTH AMERICAN TITLE

Champion: Myles Borne

Borne is a dead ringer for a younger Randy Orton. Borne’s work in the ring is solid and he appears more confident. His promo skills have gotten better. I do fear that WWE will exploit his journey to overcome his hearing issues. However, to date they have demonstrated an unusual sympathetic tone to this issue.

Borne has been feuding with members of Dark State, the former NXT Tag Champions. He has defeated both Dion Lennox and Saquan Shugars in back-to-back weeks. It appears that Dark State is headed for implosion. It is unclear if the booking is heading towards a total break up, have a Dark State A vs. Dark State B feud or have three of the members stay together and give Lennox the “thumbs down” a la Evolution some years back.

The NXT North American title has other possible contenders:

They include:

Kam Hendrix: Formerly known as Anthony Luke, Hendrix has great charisma and arrogance. People have drawn comparisons to him as a young Rock, but I see him more like 2002 TNA’s Sonny Siaki.

Tristan Angels: Angels identifies himself as “Mr. England” and is a new signee from the London independent wrestling scene.

Analysis:

This is the weakest group of title contenders in NXT.

WOMENS NXT NORTH AMERICAN TITLE

Champion: Tatum Paxley

Tatum Paxley has been in the NXT system for five years. She has recently hit her stride. She is loved by the fans for her little off-center vibe (think AJ Lee’s original WWE character). She defeated Blake Monroe in a casket match at NXT’s Stand & Deliver to regain her title. (Monroe had stolen it and demanded a title match.)

All her contenders appeared on this week’s NXT episode to challenge her for the title. They include:

Zaria: Zaria was in Sol Ruca’s shadow before turning heel. She and Ruca had a feud with Ruca losing in a “Last Woman Standing Match.” She has great intensity.

Nikkita Lyons: Lyons has returned from serious knee injuries and put right in the mix for the title. She has great flexibility and mobility. It is hard to know how durable she will be due to her injury history.

Lizzie Rain: Rain is the latest contender. She has a rock and roll persona and appears to connect with the NXT crowd.

Analysis:

Rain & Paxley will go against Lyons & Zaria in a tag team match on this week’s NXT episode. Zaria does not feel that she should be in a tag match so this may lead to multiple feuds before having a straight path for the title.

LOWER CARD FEUDS

NXT MEN’S SPEED TITLE

Champion Jasper Troy.

Jasper Troy is the first LFG winner. He is Booker T’s favorite wrestler nicknamed “The Manster.” This is the perfect place on the card for Troy. He only must work a three-minute match where his size can dominate the smaller NXT talent. He has great potential and great size.

The latest challenger is Jackson Drake of Vanity Project. The trio of Smokes & Baylor (the NXT Tag Team Champions) and Drake are the perfect heels. They are young, good looking, arrogant, and clueless. The fans want them to get beaten badly by someone, but usually escape by cheating. This old school team is perfect and shows that wrestling dynamics do not change over time.

Analysis:

Drake defeated Troy in this week’s episode of NXT setting up a future title match.

Noam Dar will be returning after a long injury rehab to face Drake this week. He may be added to the Speed Title mix.

NXT WOMEN’S SPEED TITLE

Champion Wren Sinclair.

Wren Sinclair has moved from being the cheerleader of the New Catch Quarter Crew to a title holder. She is also the best friend of the up and coming Kendal Grey. They are both feuding with the former North American and TNA Champion Kelani Jordan. Sinclair was beaten by Jordan on the May 5, 2026 NXT episode. Grey will challenge Jordan this week. Grey is a former college wrestling champion. She has all the wrestling talent you would want. NXT is trying to build her up and showcase her personality.

Analysis:

Jordan is too good for this spot on the card so I think they will move to face vs. face match of Grey vs. Sinclair. Professional wrestling does not have a great track record of best friends fighting each other without one of them turning on the other.

One other feud to pay attention to is Nattie vs. Jaida Parker. Nattie challenged Jaida Parker to a match. Nattie has done great work at NXT helping less experienced wrestlers move to another level. Parker has much potential; she seems to be almost there. Hopefully working with Nattie will take her to the next step in her career.