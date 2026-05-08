FREE PODCAST 5/8 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell & Mitchell talk Extreme Rules fallout, Rock’s over-the-top birthday party, Booker T’s commentary, Cena-Rock segment, Christian’s future, Nature Boy nickname (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 2 and 3, 2011.

On the May 2, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Bruce Mitchell, they take phone calls for most of the hour on a variety of subjects including Mark Henry, Miz vs. Cena, Booker T’s commentary, Christian’s future on Smackdown as World Champ, the heel depth on Smackdown, the originals of the nickname “Nature Boy,” could Rey Mysterio turn heel, Vader’s son, and more.

Then on the May 3, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss current events in pro wrestling with callers for one-hour live including Rock’s Birthday Party, Raw Analysis, Booker T’s commentary, Mason Ryan’s new push, John Cena-Rock segment, Cole, Ratings, Bullying, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Triple H’s defense of the WWE name change, Vince McMahon’s investor conference call, the current state of TNA, and more.

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