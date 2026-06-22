FREE PODCAST 6/22 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Steve Austin guest hosting Raw, Piper, why Orton wasn’t succeeding as centerpiece star, Warrior Hall of Fame potential, Ryder’s lack of a push (176 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 13 and 14, 2011.

On the June 13, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers last night’s TNA Slammiversary PPV and the predominant issues all captured by one anniversary show, whether dying-days-of-WCW comparisons can be found in WWE with cracks starting to show on Smackdown, tonight’s Raw episode and what to expect, issues with Sin Cara replacing Rey Mysterio, why Randy Orton wasn’t working as Smackdown’s top star, why Syfy wouldn’t move Smackdown to Thursdays, possibility of Ultimate Warrior in WWE Hall of Fame, how to fix NXT besides ending it, and more. Plus, Pat McNeill dropped in late in the show for a quick cameo.

Then on the June 14, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell took live calls for most of the live hour including a lot of discussion on the previous night’s three hour Raw with Steve Austin and Roddy Piper, plus TNA Slammiversary reaction, looking ahead to Destination X, Gunner’s push, Zach Ryder’s lack of a push, and a single call for a Powell vs. Keller match. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they discussed WWE’s introduction to the Top Managers List and more on Slammiversary.

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