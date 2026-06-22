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VIP PODCAST 6/22 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Breakker & Theory vs. Profits, Paige & Brie vs. Lyra & Bayley, Gable apologies to his former crew, Oba says he’s coming for Roman (21 min.)

June 22, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 22 edition of WWE Raw featuring Austin Theory & Bron Breakker vs. The Steet Profits, Brie Bella & Paige vs. Bayley & Lyra, Chad Gable apologizes to his former crew, Oba Femi is confronted by Jey Uso, and more.

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