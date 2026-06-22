FREE PODCAST 6/22 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Radican declare that Oba is ready but wonder if now will be his time, plus Street Profits, Lyra-Bayley, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican. They open with a discussion on Oba Femi looking like he’s ready to be the centerpiece top star, but how quickly should it happen and does it seem WWE is ready to make it happen. Also, thoughts on Lyra Valkyria turning on Bayley, The Street Profits win, the latest with The Vision, Chad Gable, and more with live caller and chat interactions throughout.
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