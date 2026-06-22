FREE PODCAST 6/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better (Episode 11 – Authority Triggers): Steph & Josh discuss authority figures through the decades from Jack Tunney to Mr. McMahon to the current day (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. Stephanie and Josh acknowledged Jack Tunney as one of the first modern authority figures and reminisced on some big moments in history that involved him. They moved on to Vince McMahon, discussing his transition to supervillain, some of the good, bad, and crazy moments, and his long-lasting impact. Josh and Steph rounded out some of the GMs from the 2000s before landing on the modern-day setup and determined whether it’s currently worse or better.

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