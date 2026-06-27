FREE PODCAST 6/26 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & White wrap up Night of Champions hype plus talk Oba, Reigns, Sami, Tiffany, Danhausen, KO, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout including analysis of the closing segment that introduced six possibilities for Summerslam’s WWE Title match. They also talked about whether LA Knight making the case that Roman Reigns should be booed is an actual attempt by WWE to get Reigns booed. Plus, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa, Oba Femi, Kevin Owens, Danhausen, Tiffany Stratton, and more.

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