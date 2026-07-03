RADICAN’S TAKE: WWE should have kept things simple when it came to booking Oba Femi’s King of the Ring storyline

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Keep it simple. That’s all WWE has to do when it comes to booking Oba Femi. He’s arrived in WWE and in a short time he’s shown that he’s worthy of being considered a future centerpiece act for WWE. His promos, his look, and the way he carries himself in the ring have all been top notch more often than not.

WWE has made it so fans don’t care about wins and losses. However, the company has done a good job of protecting the top titles in the men’s and women’s divisions lately. They’ve also done a good job at times of making the secondary titles seem meaningful in both divisions as well.

I co-hosted the WKPWP After Raw with PWTorch editor Wade Keller on June 22 and we talked about Oba looking like he was ready to be a top guy in WWE after his excellent promo segment with Jey Uso to build up their match in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. We also discussed the timing of Femi winning one of WWE’s top titles now with guests on camera and the live chat as well. The main reason I didn’t feel the timing was right to put a top title on him was because he still had an unresolved issue with Brock Lesnar.

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It felt like the storyline should dictate that Lesnar should somehow cost Femi his shot to win the King of the Ring tournament and he could deal with Lesnar at SummerSlam. After putting Lesnar in his rearview mirror, Femi could then move forward into a title shot with Roman Reigns being the ideal opponent to maximize Femi’s potential.

I don’t feel like Femi’s character, who refers to himself as The Ruler, should be one that experiences delayed gratification. It worked for Cody Rhodes when it came to finishing his story at WrestleMania after falling short in his first attempt to beat Reigns. Femi is a different animal. He talks big and backs it up in the ring. He should win when he makes his first challenge for one of the top belts in WWE.

WWE could have easily had Lesnar cost Femi his title shot by causing him to lose his match against Jey Uso at Night of Champions. Although the matches for SummerSlam might have shaken out differently, it would have made sense to tell a story that protects the importance of the WWE Undisputed Championship or the WWE World Championship depending on which title Femi eventually goes after.

When I appeared on the WKPWP After Raw on June 22, it never entered my mind nor did anyone else that appeared on the show bring up the idea of Femi winning the King of the Ring Tournament and kicking his title shot down the road so that he could take care of his feud with Brock Lesnar first.

If WWE wanted to showcase a Femi vs. Lesnar Hell in a Cell match at Summerslam, they could have easily crafted a better and more satisfying story that protected the prestige of their top titles in the men’s division. A shot at the top titles in WWE should mean everything to those that earn one.

WWE presented a story to fans for the last month of TV that one man and one woman was going to earn a shot at one of WWE’s top prizes. Here we are just a couple of days after the King of the Ring Tournament ended and Femi wants a shot at Lesnar at SummerSlam more than he wants his guaranteed title shot. Creative told the right story with the Queen of the Ring. Sky beat Morgan and now she will challenge her for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

It would have been more logical to simply let the storylines play out naturally with Lesnar costing Femi his King of the Ring win against Jey Uso and then they could have easily set up their Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam on Raw. If the top prizes in WWE aren’t the most important thing to Femi, it sends a really bad message to the fans in my opinion.

WWE has eroded the importance of nearly every normal part of a pro wrestling show. Wins and losses don’t matter, a lot of the titles don’t matter, turning face or heel and then vice versa doesn’t matter. The top titles have been the one constant in WWE over the years. They’ve been treated like they matter a lot.

Femi’s choice to face Lesnar over chasing one of the titles sends a bad message to wrestling fans watching WWE. Femi is so good that if the story unfolded differently, he would have had a much better path to the championship. WWE has sent the message that if he beats Lesnar at SummerSlam, he can chase that other thing he was after.

Sean Radican has been Pro Wrestling Torch for over 23 years. He has covered the independents, ROH, and NJPW in-depth over the years in addition to also watching all the major promotions in the U.S. PWTorch VIP members get access to his weekly Radican Worlwide podcast looking at a variety of news topics from the past week and then an in-depth Go-Home segment with a guest on a big topic of the week. You can contact him at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. You can follow him on X @SR_Torch and on Bluesky @SeanRadican.)