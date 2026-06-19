FREE PODCAST 6/19 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Kurt Angle media interview, RVD stock dropping, DGUSA marketing, Gunner pinning Sting, Beer Money as singles wrestlers, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the June 10, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell. He discussed with live callers the previous night’s TNA Impact, RVD’s stock dropping, Gunner pinning Sting, whether Beer Money is better off singles or as a tag team, whether Robert Roode or James Storm would thrive in WWE, the lewd Knockouts segments last night, Dragon Gate USA and independent promotion’s marketing, why titles have lost value in WWE, and much more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell brought on Sean Radican to discuss independent wrestling including Dragon Gate USA, ROH, Austin Aries, and more. Caldwell then brought on Rob McNichol of the UK Sun to discuss his interview with Kurt Angle, the upcoming TNA UK tour, buzz for Angle at the Olympics, and more.

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