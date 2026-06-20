NJPW announces partial G1 Climax 36 field, last four to be determined by play-in matches

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NJPW has announced 16 of the 20 wrestlers that will compete in the G1 Climax 36 tournament. The first 14 wrestlers were announced during the Dominion PPV last weekend. Henare and Great-O-Khan were then added to the field after they beat the Knockout Brothers to capture the IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship.
The tournament will feature round robin action with two blocks of 10 wrestlers competing to win the tournament. The last four wrestlers in the tournament will be detemrined by play-in matches. Taichi vs. Yuto-Ice on June 23 and El Phantasmo vs. Ryohei Oiwa on July 6 will retirmine the last two entrants in the A block. Yoshi-Hashi vs. Aaron Wolf on June 23 and Oskar vs. Yuiro Takahashi on July 6 will determine the last two entrants in the B block.
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The G1 Climax 36 will begin on July 11 Chicago and end on Aug. 16 in Tokyo.
The current blocks for the tournament are as follows:
A BLOCK
- Konosuke Takeshita
- Yota Tsuji
- Sanada
- Shingo Takagi
- Jake Lee
- Oleg Boltin
- Hirooki Goto
- Great-O-Khan
- Winner of Taichi vs. Yuto-Ice (June 23)
- Winner of El Phantasmo vs. Ryohei Oiwa (July 6
B BLOCK
- Callum Newman
- Zack Sabre Jr.
- Shota Umino
- Yuya Uemura
- Ren Narita
- Drilla Moloney
- Gabe Kidd
- Henare
- Winner of Yoshi-Hashi vs. Aaron Wolf (June 23)
- Winner of Yujiro Takahashi vs. Oskar (July 6)
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