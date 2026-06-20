VIP PODCAST 6/19 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody vs. Gunther with Sami as ref, Je’Von vs. Jey, Charlotte vs. Liv, Solo-Jacob interaction, Danhausen (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 19 edition of WWE Smackdown including Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther with Sami Zayn as ref with the WWE Title on the line, Je’Von Evans vs. Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan, Solo Sikoa-Jacob Fatu interaction, Danhausen segment in a lab, and more.

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