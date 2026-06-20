FREE PODCAST 6/19 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Corbridge talk Cody vs. Gunther with Sami as ref, Charlotte vs. Liv, Jey vs. Je’Von, Night of Champions line-up, Solo (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout beginning with analysis of the Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther match for the WWE Title with Sami Zayn as special referee, with thoughts on the restart and the no contest finish, and then the follow-up throughout the show setting the Night of Champion Triple Threat. Lots of praise for Sami. Also, the Charlotte vs. Liv Morgan and Je’Von Evans vs. Jey Uso matches were discussed with questions about Jey’s inconsistency as a character. Plus Danhausen, Solo Sikoa, Matt Cardona, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com