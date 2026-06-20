VIP 2006 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #919 (June 18, 2006): In-depth coverage of ECW relaunch, backstage ECW relaunch news, ROH Best in the World DVD roundtable reviews, Bruno Sammartino Torch interview

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #919 cover-dated June 18, 2006: This issue includes a cover story on the first ECW on Sci Fi rating including historical perspective of how debut wrestling shows have done over the years… An expanded WWE Newswire with insider Notebook sections with backstage news from each of the ECW events over the past week (USA special, PPV , and Sci Fi debut) along with a detailed breakdown of the WWE quarterly financial statement, details on the Vengeance press conference, WM23 news, and more… TNA Newswire with insider news and extended Kevin Nash media conference call details… Part five of the five-part Bruno Sammartino interview… ROH The Best in the World DVD review with match analysis and star ratings from Wade Keller and a Torch staff Roundtable Reviews feature with scores… Backtrack looks at the WWE legal letter sent to Scott Hall after his WCW Nitro debut… And more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #919

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

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