FREE PODCAST 6/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner ask, has the Forbidden Door gimmick worn out? (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner review last Wednesday’s Dynamite from Sugar Land, Tex. They review Mercedes advancing to the Owen Hart Cup Final, Swerve-Ospreay confrontation, and more match-ups set for Forbidden Door. They close out with mailbag, trivia, and upcoming lineups.

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

For more, check out Gregg’s Dynamite Hits & Misses column on PWTorch.com

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