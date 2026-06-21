AEW COLLISION RESULTS (6/20): Athena vs. Maya World in tournament match, Mistico vs. Dante Martin, Statlander vs. Mina in a qualifying match, The Young Bucks in action, and more

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

JUNE 20, 2026 (recorded 6/17)

SUGAR LAND, TEX. AT SMART FINANCIAL CENTRE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,348 tickets had been distributed as of showtime; arena is set up for 3,540. The arena has a capacity of 6,400 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned across the crowd as pyro shot off on the stage and Tony Schaivone welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) & & “JUNGLE” JACK PERRY vs. THE LETHAL TWIST (Jay Lethal & Lee Johnson & Blake Christian)

The Young Bucks’ music played and they made their way to the ring, stopping for their signature pose and money explosion. Jack Pery’s music played and he made his entrance as they cut to the crowd waving their arms. The Lethal Swirl made their entrance as Schiavone noted they are undefeated in trios action…in ROH. The bell rang to start the match three minutes into the show.

Nick offered a handshake, but Blake delivered a kick to the gut instead. Nick came back with an assisted dropkick. Johnson ran in and Nick and Matt hit him with a combination neckbreaker and backbreaker. The Young Bucks hit their double bulldog with the high five in the middle. Nick delivered a buckle bomb as Perry and Matt hit a kick to his back in the corner.

Perry tagged in and hit Johnson and Christian with back-to-back dives to the outside. Perry went for a moonsault from the apron, but Christian caught him with a kick instead. Nick hit Johnson and Christian with a twisting dive to the outside. Matt, Nick, & Perry took turns hitting Christian with running strikes in the corner and then hit a triple dropkick on him. Perry made the cover, but Christian kicked out at two.

Nick tried to lead a “that was awesome” chant, but it died out pretty quickly. Johnson caught Perry with a knee to the back from the apron. Christian held Nick in a headscissor and Johnson hit a dropkick that knocked him to ringside. They did the same to Matt on the other side of the ring and then hit a pair of moonsaults to the outside as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Perry tried to fight off all three of his opponents, but they swept his legs out from under him and knocked Nick and Matt off the apron. Lethal applied a figure four to Perry while Christian and Johnson posed on him. Lethal did his Flair strut and then ran into a boot from Perry. Perry fought off Christian and caught Johnson with a hurricanrana off the apron.

Perry hit a comeback lariat on Lethal and crawled to make the tag to Matt. Matt took Christian and Johnson with a double clothesline. Matt hit a Northern Lights suplex and Nick came in with a double stomp before hitting Christian with a backstabber. Matt executed two more Northern Lights suplexes, moving across the ring and landing Johnson on top of Christian.

Nick hit a running kick from the apron on Lethal as Matt set Christian up across the top rope. Nick hit a double stomp that bounced Christian into a powerbomb from Matt. Nick took Letha and Johnson down with a combination armdrag and headscissor from the top rope. Nick and Matt climbed opposing corners, but Christian and Johnson knocked them both down. Christian and Johnson both went for superplexes, but Nick and Matt, both countered at the same time, and hit sunset flip powerbombs

Nick and Matt locked Christian and Johnson into sharpshooter while Perry put Lethal in a snare trap in the center of the ring. No earthly idea who the legal men are as the crowd chanted “tap” and they all three made it to the ropes at the same time. Lethal and Perry traded punches in the center of the ring until Lethal hit the combination backbreaker and flatliner. Lethal went for the Lethal Injection, but Nick and Matt blocked it and delivered a sunset flip and German suplex combination.

Christian and Johnson caught Nick and Matt with a pair of thrust kicks, and then Lethal hit them both with a double Lethal Injection. Johnson caught Perry with a back elbow and lifted him onto his shoulders. Christian came off the top rope with a double stomp as Johnson flipped Perry into a Death Valley Driver. As soon as he landed, Lethal came off the top rope and connected with a flying elbow drop. Lethal made the cover, but Perry kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted, “This is awesome” as Johnson, Christian, and Lethal surrounded Perry. Perry ducked a clothesline from Lethal that hit Christian. Perry hit Lethal with chops and then hit the ropes, where Nick made the blind tag. Lethal backdropped Perry over the top rope onto the raised ramp and turned around into a double superkick from Nick and Matt.

Christian and Johnson hit Nick with a combination of strikes and went for a double springboard to the outside, but Nick and Matt simultaneously hit the ropes, leaving Christian and Johnson lying across the top rope. Perry got a running start down the ramp and Nick and Matt helped launch Perry into the ring where he caught Lethal with a flying knee.

Nick and Matt delivered superkicks to Christian and Johnson, knocking them off the ropes and sending them stumbling back into the ring where Perry hit a double reverse frankensteiner. Perry hit Lethal with a moonsault to the floor as Matt lifted Johnson up into a tombstone position and Nick came in with the springboard 450 to complete the Meltzer Driver. Matt made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks & Jack Perry in 15:00

(White’s Take: There’s a theory that if you’ve seen one Young Bucks match, you’ve seen them all. As someone who has seen many of their matches, I’ll say that there are almost always new, interesting sequences, innovative moves, and unmatched athleticism. That said, this match embodied the spirit of that criticism. Full of good action, as Blake Christian and Lee Johnson are no slouches in the athleticism department, but it still felt predictable despite the quality and boring despite the chaos.)

-Lexy was backstage with Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron. Lexy asked if Statlander and Mina were still friends, as they were facing each other in a qualifier for the Survival of the Fittest match. Mina told Statlander she told her about Shida. Mina added that Statlander has been TBS Champion before, while she’s never won a title in AEW, and she’s ready to fight. Statlander said she’s ready to fight too and will beat her, just like the last time they faced each other. Statlander said she knows Mina wants it, but she needs it. Harley broke them up to add that she’ll be on commentary. Harley said her qualifying match is next week, and told them to shake hands, which they did with little enthusiasm. [c]

-Lexy was backstage with Shida and congratulated her for qualifying for the Survival of the Fittest match. Shida said that it doesn’t matter who qualifies, because they’ll have to survive against her. And after the match, TBS will stand for “The Best is Shida.” She added something in Japanese before walking away.

(2) KRIS STATLANDER vs. MINA SHIRAKAWA – Survival of the Fittest qualifying match

Harley Cameron’s music played and she made her way to the announce desk on the stage. Mina’s music played and she danced her way out as Harley said she’s not rooting for either of them, but is interested to see the outcome. Kris Statlander made her entrance as Schiavone mentioned she’s never lost a singles match on Collision before. The bell rang to start the match 26 minutes into the show.

Mina grabbed a headlock and dragged Statlander to the ground. Statlander rammed Mina into the corner and hit a running uppercut. Statlander ran into the corner, and Mina followed her in with a kick. Mina did her typical pose as Statlander used the ropes to pull herself to her feet.

Statlander reversed a whip into the corner, but Mina dodged her in the corner and caught her with a tornillo into the ring. Mina made the cover, but Statlander kicked out at two. Mina climbed to the top rope, but Statlander met her with a right hand. Statlander lifted Mina up and dropped her onto the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Mina took Statlander down with a tilt-a-whirl arm bar to the mat (or La Mistica, or Dirty Diana). Mina followed up with a spinning forearm to Statlander’s back. Mina draped Statlander across the top rope and drilled her with a DDT. Mina made, the cover, but Statlander kicked out at two.

Mina charged into a pump kick and hit a rolling elbow, but Statlander came right back with a discus lariat that dropped Mina. Statlander charged, but Mina ducked and pulled the rope down, sending Statlander tumbling to ringside. Mina climbed to the top rope and hit Statlander with a flying crossbody to the outside.

Mina rolled Statlander into the ring and returned to the top rope. Mina caught Statlander with a missile dropkick and made the cover, but Statlander kicked out at two. Mina set up for the Glorious Driver, but Statlander blocked it and landed a thrust kick. Statlander planted Mina with a spinning Michinoku Driver. Statlander held on for the pin, but Mina kicked out at two.

Statlander went for the Saturday Night Fever, but Mina countered it into a roll-up for a quick two count. Mina landed a spinning backfist and went for a Glorious Driver again, but Statlander countered it into a roll-up for a two count. Mina hit another tilt-a-whirl armbar and attempted to transition into a crucifix pin, but Statlander countered it into a roll-up of her own for the win.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 9:00

Mina was frustrated but shook hands with Statlander after the match. Harley made her way to the ring for a three-way hug.

(White’s Take: A fine match that felt longer than it actually was for some reason, which is usually a negative, but I still enjoyed it. Unfortunately Mina is a losing machine at this point and Statlander competing for the TBS title isn’t particularly exciting.)

-They cut to a faux commercial for Juice Robinson’s spay and neuter clinic, which featured members of the Bang Bang Gang giving purposely bad performances. The showed a random man with a cone of shame on, expressing dismay that instead of neutering him, they added an extra testicle. Juice thought the man had wanted an “adabaltomy.” They cut to Juice saying they’re coming after The Dogs before saying that, if you’re not down with that, you can dial 1-800-Guns-Up.

(White’s Take: This achieved the distinction of being intentionally bad, while still managing to also be bad by any other metric. There’s room for comedy in wrestling, and while this fits Juice Robinson’s brand of stupid, it still landed like an aborted BTE skit. Meanwhile The Dogs didn’t mention them at all in their promo shortly after this.)

-Jack Perry was backstage, recounting his first time in Japan and meeting Zack Sabre Jr. Perry said Sabre was actually nice to him, showed him around, and took him to a bar for the first time. He challenged ZSJ to a match on Dynamite, saying he’ll pick up the tab this time, ‘cause the winner should always pay.

(3) THE HURT SYNDICATE (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin w/MVP) vs. WARREN JOHNSON & ZACK MASON

The Hurt Syndicate’s music played, and MVP walked out with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Warren Johnson and Zack Mason were already waiting in the ring for their squash. The bell rang to start the match 39 minutes into the show.

Lashley jogged around his opponent and offered a handshake to Johnson. Johnson made the curious decision to slap Lashley across the face instead. Lashley grabbed him by the throat as Mason came flying in with a double axe handle to Lashley’s back. Mason and Johnson took it to Lashley with a flurry of right hands as the crowd chanted, “We hurt people.” Lashley shrugged them off and planted Mason with a huge spinebuster.

Shelton dragged Johnson out of the ring and rammed him back and forth between the apron and the barricade. Shelton threw him into the ring and delivered a release German suplex to Johnson. Shelton hit a running knee on Johnson in the corner and delivered a thrust kick to Mason. Lashley hit Johnson with a spear and made the cover for the win.

WINNERS: The Hurt Syndicate in 2:00

MVP stood in the middle of the ring with a microphone after the match. He said that the match was a commercial and said they are merchants of misery and purveyors of pain. He said they’re not interested in competing for titles, and they’re not friends with anybody. But they will fight for money. He said they crowd can tell everyone what they do better than everyone, leading the crowd to chant “we hurt people.”

(White’s Take: I guess it’s good that The Hurt Syndicate are still around, and smart of them to declare that they don’t care about titles, otherwise Tony would just have to drape them in some of the many, many belts floating around the company.)

-Christopher Daniels was backstage with SkyFlight, saying he had a one-on-one match set up for Dante Martin against Mistico. Daniels also welcomed Matt Sydal back from injury (after what seems like four years, maybe). He said he’s going to take things to higher heights than even seen before. [c]

-Nigel McGuinness was standing in the middle of the ring to welcome Tomasso Ciampa. Ciampa’s music played and he made his entrance. Nigel then welcomed the “iconic and influential” Jericho. “Judas” played and Jericho came to the ring. Jericho must’ve been relieved when the crowd sang his song. Jericho grabbed a microphone and told Ciampa that he is worthy of a more serious Jericho. He said he knows how good Ciampa is and he’s been waiting to face him since he came to AEW. Jericho said it doesn’t matter what version he gets, because any version Jericho will kick his ass.

Ciampa said that this is the Jericho he wanted. Ciampa said he has an idea, about July 8th in Clearwater, Florida. He told Jericho to invite his friends and family and the entire world will find out that Ciampa is, indeed, better than Chris Jericho. Jericho agreed to the match at Beach Break, which is in Clearwater, on July 8th. He said that, tonight, they fight.

Jericho hit a surprise punch and went for the Walls of Jericho, but Ciampa escaped and rolled outside of the ring. Ciampa tried to jump over the barricade, but Jericho caught him and Ciampa delivered a mule kick that caught Jericho low. Ciampa rammed Jericho into the barricade and then into the ring stairs. Ciampa continued to pummel Jericho as he bled lightly from his head. Back in the ring, Ciampa rocked Jericho with his running knee. Ciampa gave Jericho a kiss on the cheek and then yelled at him.

(White’s Take: Ciampa wanted a more serious Jericho and got it, which is better for everyone involved, but this is still not an exciting feud.)

-They showed a video of Gabe Kidd attacking Shota Umino in New Japan, as Pac said he hopes he got the message that the Death Riders sent. Pac said to meet him at Forbidden Door and told Umino to bring the NJPW Global Championship with him. They cut to a video of Umino apparently agreeing to the match.

(4) DANTE MARTIN (w/Christopher Daniels) vs. MISTICO

Top Flight’s music played and Dante made his way to the ring along with Christopher Daniels. Mistico’s music played and he made his entrance as the crowd cheered for him. The bell rang to start the match at the top of the second hour.

[HOUR TWO]

They shook hands before Dante grabbed a headlock. Mistico fought out and applied his own headlock. Mistico hit Dante with a springboard crossbody. Dante came back with a back elbow and flipped over a charging Mistico, sending him tumbling to ringside. Dante hit back-to-back dives onto Mistico at ringside.

Mistico caught Dante with a kick off the apron and then caught him with a dive to the outside. Mistico climbed to the top rope, but Dante sprang to his feet, ran up the ropes and brought Mistico down with a quick superplex. Mistico sold his leg on the mat as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Mistico caught Dante with a springboard back elbow. Mistico landed an enziguri and a springboard crossbody. Mistico took Dante down with a running headscissor. Dante rolled out of the ring, and Mistico landed a tornillo crossbody to the outside. Mistico rolled Dante into the ring and made the cover, but Dante kicked out at two.

They traded punches in the center of the ring until Mistico called for a timeout and distracted Dante by pointing to the ceiling and then delivering a kick to the midsection. They charged each other and took each other down with simultaneous running kicks. Dante backdropped Mistico to the apron, but he landed on his feet and delivered a kick to the back of Dante’s head.

Mistico climbed to the top rope and went for a moonsault, but Dante got his boots up to Mistico’s face. Dante made the cover, but Mistico kicked out at two. Mistico came back with a powerslam on Dante and made the cover, but Dante kicked out at two. Mistico went for a springboard swanton, but Dante rolled out of the power and hit a sitout powerbomb on Mistico. Dante held on for the pin, but Mistico kicked out at two.

Dante climbed to the top rope, but Mistico met him with a boot before climbing up with Dante and delivering a Spanish Fly from the top rope. Mistico hooked the leg and picked up the win.

WINNER: Mistico in 12:00

(White’s Take: In the classic “What? Why?” tradition of Collision, Mistico and Dante Martin had a twelve-minute match. Good, I guess.)

-Ricochet was backstage with GOA, claiming that Takeshita is afraid of him. Ricochet said if they met in a match he’d take that International Championship. Ricochet said it’s great Matt Sydal is back, and said he’d be happy to help him out if he remembers how to wrestle before saying he’s out of this world. [c]

-The Dogs were backstage and Finlay said he was glad to see Cope and Cage back at work. He said he doesn’t see where they get off comparing themselves to The Dogs. He said they can’t teach him anything that he hasn’t taken from his dad. Connors told them to bring their vitamins, minerals, peptides, and whatnot because they’re going up against The Dogs and they’re you, dumb, and full of some. Finlay said they’ll teach Copeland and Cage a cold hard truth. He said they made a name for themselves taking what they want, and now they want the AEW Tag Team Championship. Connors said they’re going to put those “bitches” down.

(5) PAC (w/Marina Shafir) vs. JAY ALEXANDER

Pac’s music played and he appeared backstage with the rest of the Death Riders before making his way through the crowd and to the ring accompanied by Marina Shafir. Jay Alexander was in the ring and waiting as Moxley joined the commentary team. The bell rang to start the match 20 minutes into the second hour.

Alecxander forced Pac into the corner, but Pac quickly turned it around before grabbing a side headlock. Pac bounced off of the larger Alexander on a shoulder block attempt. Pac finally took Alexander down with a running lariat. Alexander rolled out of the ring where Marina hit him while the ref’s back was turned. When the ref turned around, she said she was making sure he was okay.

Pac threw Alexander back into the ring and delivered a series of kicks capped off by a running boot to the head. Pac hit a pump kick in the corner and climbed to the top rope as Alexander stumbled to his feet. Pac leveled Alexander with a missile dropkick. Pac hit the ropes back and forth before blasting Alexander with a running lariat. Pac locked in The Brutalizer and Alexander tapped out quickly.

WINNER: Pac in 3:00

-Thunder Rosa was backstage and said she hasn’t been in AEW much due to her dual contract with CMLL. She congratulated the tag team champions before challenging them to a title match with a mystery partner. She said she doesn’t knock on doors, she kicks them down.

(6) ADAM PRIEST vs. ZACK SABRE JR.

Adam Priest got a quick entrance before TMDK’s music played to bring out Zack Sabre Jr. Nigel put over ZSJ’s technical skill as the bell rang to start the match 26 minutes into the hour.

Sabre grabbed a wristlock and brought Priest to his knees and then to the mat. Priest took Sabre down with a wristlock, but he escaped with a head scissor. Sabre caught Priest with a arm snap performed with his feet from the mat. Sabre escaped a headlock and forced Priest into the ropes.

Priest hit a big chop and a European uppercut followed by a snap suplex. Priest floated over into the pin but Sabre kicked out at two. Sabre caught Priest with a kick to the arm and then stomped Priest’s arm into the mat. Priest fired back with a series of chops. Sabre caught Priest with a triangle hold in the ropes, which he held until the count of four as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Priest hit Sabre with a big running clothesline that left both men down in the center of the ring. They traded forearms and uppercuts in the ring until Priest planted Dabre with a DDT. Priest made the cover, but Sabre kicked out at two. Priest rammed Sabre’s knee repeatedly into the mat.

Sabre came back with a back elbow and then took Priest to the mat and snapped Priest’s arm again with his feet. Sabre hit a few strikes to Priest’s arm, but Priest came back with a chop block. Priest tried for a half crab, but Sabre kicked his way out of it. Priest went for it again, but Sabre rolled through into an armlock, and grabbed his other arm, wrenching both arms behind Priest’s back, leaving him no choice but to submit.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. in 11:00

(White’s Take: I know we already had two squash matches on this show, and Sabre’s offense is best appreciated in a longform back-and-forth affair, and Adam Priest is an exciting young talent, but sometimes you just need to put the guy going into the big match on the PPV over strong. Particularly when it’s someone who only pops up on your TV once a year or so. Particularly if you had him come out on Dynamite, take the mic, say not a single word and stand there like a cuck in the corner while Kenny cut a promo on him.)

-Divine Dominion were backstage, where Kross said her heaven is Thunder Rosa’s hell. Bayne told her to grab someone from CMLL and to step up or bow down. [c]

-Jericho was backstage, with blood drying on his forehead. He said he wants to thank Ciampa, ‘cause he needed this. He added that Ciampa will not thank him for what he will do.

(7) ATHENA vs. MAYA WORLD – Owen Hart Tournament semi-final match

Athena’s music played and she entered wearing the ROH Women’s Championship. Maya World’s music played and she made her way to the ring. Lexy was playing sideline reporter, recounting the student/mentor relationship between Maya and Athena and Maya winning against Skye Blue last week after her brother died. She noted that Maya is the only blemish on Athena’s ROH record and the bell rang to start the match 43 minutes into the hour.

They locked up and Athena forced Maya into the corner. Athena took Maya down with a leg scissor takedown, but Maya came back with a shoulder block. Maya caught Athena in a crucifix, and rolled around briefly before getting a two count. They both went for simultaneous dropkicks and kipped up, where Athena landed a thrust kick.

Maya dodged Athena in the corner and rammed her face into the middle turnbuckle. Maya hit a one-legged tiger feint kick before delivering a hiptoss into a cartwheel into a low dropkick on Athena. They fought onto the apron, and Maya went for a German suplex, but Athena blocked it. Maya caught Athena with a forearm shot, and Athena collapsed to ringside. Maya caught Athena with a cannonball to the outside, but Athena rolled through and used the momentum to deliver a ripcord flatliner on the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Maya delivered a superplex to Athena. Maya followed up with a running uppercut and a hurricanrana. Maya rolled Athena up into a grounded double stomp and connected with a moonsault from the middle rope. Maya made the cover, but Athena kicked out at two. Maya attempted to whip Athena, but Athena grabbed the rope and then rolled Maya up for a one-count.

Maya went for a sunset flip, but Athena rolled through and lifted Maya up into a sitout powerbomb. Athena held on for the pin, but Maya kicked out at two. Athena lifted Maya up, but Maya slipped off her shoulder and caught Athena with a cutter. Maya made the cover, but Athena kicked out at two.

Athena picked Maya’s ankle and then stomped her head into the mat. Athena went for the pin, but Maya kicked out at two. Athena climbed to the top rope as Maya got to her feet. As Maya charged the corner, Athena jumped over Maya but then charged into fallaway slam. Maya held on to Athena, rolled through and delivered a second fallaway slam, bridging into a pin, but Athena kicked out at two.

Athena rolled to the outside and Maya went for a kick from the apron, but Athena caught her foot. Athena tried to swing Maya off the apron, but she performed a cartwheel from the apron to the floor. Athena dodged Maya and went for a thrust kick, but Maya caught her foot and slammed Athena into the barricade.

Maya climbed onto the barricade and dragged Athena up onto the barricade by her hair. Maya went for a forearm, but Athena caught her and delivered a uranage , jumping off and slamming Maya down onto the barricade, leaving both women down outside of the ring. Athena managed to roll into the ring as Maya struggled to get to her feet on the outside. Maya got to her feet at the count of nine, and Athena reached out of the ring, grabbed Maya by the arm and dragged her into the ring.

Maya struggled to even get to her knees in the ring and Athena slapped her across the face. Athena shoved her face and told her to get up. Athena told her to think about her brother and beckoned Maya to hit her. Maya fired up and hit a flurry of forearm shots, beating Athena down to her knees and continuing to beat her into the mat.

Athena came back with a snap German suplex followed by a handspring into a forearm shot on Maya in the corner. Athena climbed to the top rope as Maya stumbled to her feet and Athena connected with the O-Face. Athena went for the pin, but Maya kicked out at two. Athena was shocked, and the crowd began to cheer for Maya.

As Athena lifted Maya up, she caught Athena with a quick roll-up for one. Athena hit a thrust kick that caused Maya to drop to her knees, where Athena delivered a second kick that knocked her all the way to the mat. Athena set up for a running forearm as Maya got back to her knees, but as Athena charged, Maya ducked and rolled Athena up with a bridge and got the surprise three-count for the win.

WINNER: Maya World in 14:00

(White’s Take: This was much more surprising than Maya beating Skye Blue last week. Even though Athena continues to mostly waste away in ROH and lose in AEW, this was still a shocking result. It makes sense, though, as what would Athena gain by beating Maya and then losing to Mercedes? Maya should be able to go forward as the underdog babyface, as Mercedes is very much playing a heel at this point, even though it can be hard to tell with her at times. The actual match was good. Even though Maya isn’t the smoothest operator, she’s quite young and could theoretically develop into a good young talent for AEW. Athena, meanwhile, is very good, and I imagine she deserves most of the credit for pulling Maya up to deliver a solid main event. Bonus points for Lexy Nair playing Renee in sideline reporter mode, giving a good rundown on the background between the two women, including the mentor-student relationship, Maya’s brother unexpectedly dying, and Maya being able to beat her in ROH. It wasn’t a peak emotional moment or an amazing match, but those little touches made everything land with a bit more weight.)

They showed the tournament brackets where Maya will go on to meet Mercede at Forbidden Door. Maya and Athena were both shocked, but the student and mentor hugged in the middle of the ring before Mercedes’ music played. Mercedes walked down to the ring. Mercedes clapped for Maya and then hugged her as well. As we waited for Merecedes to attack Maya, Athena suddenly blindsided her and pummeled Maya into the mat as Mercedes looked on and laughed. Mercedes and Athena stomped on Maya before Mercedes applied the Statement Maker and Schiavone ran down some matches on upcoming Dynamite as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: I’m thinking maybe Collision should just be the women’s show at this point. Tony can apparently only put on one women’s match on Dynamite, maybe make Collision the inverse, with just one random men’s match to mix things up. I appreciated the Young Bucks match to open the show, but the excitement moved in a downward trajectory afterward, only ticking up a bit for the Statlander vs. Mina qualifying match before ending on a high note with the good main event featuring a surprising finish between Athena and Maya World. The things that made those two matches stand out, besides featuring women, were that both matches had stakes moving towards title matches and featured competitors with existing interpersonal storylines that were expanded on over the course of the show. Overall, some good matches and developments, but nothing one would miss or couldn’t catch up on quickly when Dynamite rolls back around on Wednesday.