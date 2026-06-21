FREE PODCAST 6/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Keller talks with Sam Roberts about interviewing big name stars, MITB, Roster Split, Styles, Owens, Nakamura, Orton, Reigns, podcasting (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (6-16-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed pro wrestling podcast host and SiriusXM Satellite prime time host Sam Roberts, formerly of the Opie & Anthony show, discussing his history and how he got into wrestling interviewing, some stories from his interviews, who he’d most like to interview in the future, and more about his career. Throughout the 100 minutes, they also previewed various aspects of Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV, look at future potential big stars, discuss Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, John Cena, New Day, Alberto Del Rio, and others in particular. Live callers, email questions, and Twitter topics are sprinkled in throughout.

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