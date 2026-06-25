FREE PODCAST 6/25 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & McNeill talk Orton’s concussion, Tough Enough, celebrities, WWE PPV preview, Booker T, Zach Ryder, Rhino, Teddy Long, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the June 15, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they discuss current events in wrestling with live callers for an hour including Zach Ryder, Booker T, Rhino, Teddy Long, Randy Orton’s concussion, Tough Enough, Celebrities, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they preview Sunday’s WWE Capitol Punishment and answer VIPer questions.

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