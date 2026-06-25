VIP PODCAST 6/25 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-3-2008): Ole Anderson interview talking Four Horsemen, lack of presence at Ric Flair ceremony, Vince Jr. and Vince Sr. stories (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an episode of the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Apr. 3, 2008. Pat welcomed special guest Ole Anderson and asks him why he wasn’t part of Ric Flair’s big retirement ceremony. Ole discussed his stint as a member of the original Four Horsemen, his dealings with Vince McMahon and McMahon’s father, his favorite opponents, what he’s doing this weekend and many other topics. Pat also presented the Hot Five Stories of the week, plus news on Jonny Fairplay wrestling a former “Survivor” contestant and WWE signing an ex-NFL player. Readers chime in with their picks for next year’s WrestleMania main event, and there’s plenty of footage of the Nature Boy’s final week in professional wrestling in the Big Clip.

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