FREE PODCAST 6/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Justin McClelland provides a rundown of the week in indy wrestling and more + Nick Barbati previews WWE Night of Champions (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are interrupted by life so bring you an abbreviated version of our usual show to run down a few news items in indy wrestling – TrillerTV has lost yet another promotion from its lineup, Produce Wrestling is making some questionable choices about the availability of its first show, and the longest match ever was just wrestled. For VIP listeners, it’s a quick jaunt to Wrestling Open to witness the collapse of the Stetson Ranch, and Danny Miles facing “Wonderboy” Brian Morris. We’ll be back with a regular show next week!

As a bonus this week, we’re including the latest episode of VIP-exclusive podcast The Nicky’s Club. It’s a major preview edition as Nick Barbati gets you ready for this weekend’s Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Is WWE ready to fast-track Oba Femi into the main event scene? Will Sami Zayn finally capture the biggest prize of his career? Nick breaks down the entire card, the key storylines, and the outcomes that could reshape WWE heading into the summer. Plus, Nick reacts to Paul Heyman’s most recent interview and what it reveals about WWE’s current direction. Looking ahead, he also begins building his ideal Summerslam card, exploring the matches and moments he’d most like to see when WWE heads to its biggest event of the summer.

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