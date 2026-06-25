VIP PODCAST 6/25 – Radican Worldwide: Interview with Maya World – Getting signed by AEW, working with her mentor Athena, inspirational run through Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after passing of brother, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by AEW wrestler “The It Girl” Maya World for a new Radican Worldwide interview ahead of AEW’s Forbidden Door PPV on June 28, available on traditional PPV outlets, HBO Max, and PPV.com. The Zero Hour pre-show will be available on HBO Max and YouTube for Free.
Maya World discusses the following topics:
- Stepping up to fill in for a tag match on Collision last November and being offered a contract by Tony Khan after the match
- Working with her trainer Athena extensively in ROH and the lessons she taught her as a pro
- Wrestling in the main event in a Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH Women’s World Championship at Supercard of Honor in March
- Thoughts on ROH talent getting more opportunities on AEW TV recently
- Making the decision to go to TV a few days after her brother passed away
- Thoughts on her matches against Sky Blue and Athena during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
- How she’s processed her run through the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament while becoming an inspiration to so many people watching her story unfold on TV
- Filming promos and vignettes to build her story during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on TV while paying tribute to her brother JaTwane and whether or not she’s relied on anyone for advice to film these promos
- What would she have said if she was told she would be facing Mercedes Mone in a main event match on PPV back in January
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