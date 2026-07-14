WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS: SmackDown Shortens, Plastic Badges, Punk Freshens Up, Finn Loses Focus, Keys to Success

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE’s creative direction is often a tale of two extremes.

While one brand is actively trimming the fat to put its best foot forward, a change of scenery can leave wrestling stars either revitalized by or lost in the shuffle.

Success in WWE demands more than just in-ring talent, a great look, and a charismatic voice; it requires logical storytelling that respects the audience’s intelligence and a character trajectory that leads somewhere meaningful.

When all of those elements come together, an aging icon or a floundering rookie can instantly elevate his stock. When they don’t, fans roll their eyes and even former world champions can seem irrelevant.

Let’s dive into this week’s analysis.

Rising Star of the Week: SmackDown

In the past two years, Raw has displaced SmackDown as WWE’s flagship program. Raw’s move to Netflix, at roughly the same time SmackDown left Fox, made Raw the higher priority show. In 2026, Raw draws roughly twice the audience SmackDown does, and the effort put into its programming reflects this.

WWE’s hottest stars are featured on Raw, while SmackDown’s roster is relatively shallow. SmackDown’s storylines tend to seem less original and exciting, featuring fewer big moments. Simply put, SmackDown is a less engaging program in 2026.

The decision to extend SmackDown to three hours in January greatly exacerbated its problems. It was forced to feature performers who are less over (e.g., the MFTs and Guilia) and matches of lesser consequence. The product felt bloated and tested the patience of wrestling fans.

SmackDown’s move back to a two-hour format earlier this month should undo much of the damage that was done. It will allow the show to put its best foot forward, keep up an exciting pace, and focus on its top stars. Shedding that third hour is the best thing to happen to the blue brand in 2026.

Acquiring a top star won’t hurt either. Speaking of which….

Runner-up: CM Punk

Punk makes the list for the second week straight. Not only did he capture a world title and earn his place in a main event at SummerSlam immediately upon his return, he also transferred to SmackDown for the first time in over a decade.

Punk’s brand swap is great news for his fans. He’ll have a new audience and a palatte of opponents to work with. Seeing Punk collide with Cody Rhodes is just the start. Fresh matches with Trick Williams, Royce Keys, Damian Priest, Carmelo Hayes, and Sami Zayn all make for exciting new matchups, and can all compensate for Punk’s limitations by providing the physical movement and athleticism that he cannot.

Punk seems like a bigger fish in the smaller pond of the SmackDown roster where he is immediately the top star and brings a needed freshness to the program. The Second City Saint’s mission statement on last week’s SmackDown was a great start to what promises to be another great run.

Second Runner-up: Royce Keys

Keys’s presentation on SmackDown has been inconsistent at best. An impressive “powerhouse” like him would typically be introduced with a string of dominant victories. However, besides winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, he has precious few wins of any sort, and has suffered key losses to the likes of Talla Tonga and the Bloodline’s weak link, Jimmy Uso.

His storyline presentation has been weak as well. Keys’s bond with Jacob Fatu was given lip service but ultimately seemed inconsequential when Fatu betrayed him.

Therefore, it was no surprise that fans greeted Keys with apathy on his Raw debut. Nonetheless, the former Powerhouse Hobbs’s prospects are finally looking up.

An unlikely alliance with Solo Sikoa and LA Knight will give Keys a chance to reveal his character in contrast to two established personalities. Their match against the Bloodline at SummerSlam puts Keys in the middle of a relatively hot angle featuring big stars on a big stage.

This program represents a whole new level of exposure and opportunity for Keys, and his best chance of raising his stock in WWE.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Fading Star of the Week: Fake Police

For fans to get the most enjoyment out of wrestling shows, we must be able to suspend our disbelief. Reminders that we’re watching a scripted program rather than a true drama revolving around athletic competition must be minimized.

Storylines involving law enforcement have a long tradition in WWE, most frequently involving wrestlers physically getting the better of police officers. During the Attitude Era, fans responded to such assaults with excitement. Who can forget Steve Austin administering his stunner to cops before being overwhelmed, handcuffed, and escorted into a squad car?

Logic would dictate that anyone who repeatedly assaulted police officers on camera would be serve 5-20 years in prison. Austin, however, would return to Raw the next week like nothing had happened. Fans didn’t think too hard about it and just enjoyed the show.

Today’s wrestling audiences are a bit savvier, however. It’s harder to ignore such obvious gaps in logic. Therefore, when Oba Femi brutalized four police officers on Raw, the fan reaction was less than ecstatic. Raw GM Adam Pearce’s explanation that these were actually police impersonators apparently hired by Paul Heyman undermined the point of the segment and provided only a partial explanation. Did Femi know that they were phonies when he attacked them?

WWE continues to feature wrestler-on-cop violence semi-regularly, with diminishing returns. It may be time to retire this antiquated trope.

First Runner-Up: Finn Bálor

A fantastic in-ring talent, Bálor debuted on the main roster with great fanfare in 2016, quickly becoming the first Universal Champion. He suffered a shoulder injury during the match with Seth Rollins and was forced to immediately vacate the title.

Upon his return to action half a year later, he had lost all momentum and floundered in mediocre feuds in spite of a pair of forgettable Intercontinental title reigns in 2019.

Balor’s return to relevance came with his heel turn and enlistment in the Judgment Day in 2022. Bálor’s connection with the faction, including the regular drama and dissention that came with it, largely allowed him to stay relevant for four years.

On his own and again a babyface, Bálor is in danger of again losing his way.

Although he chalked up an important win over Tama Tonga, his character lacks clear purpose or direction since debuting on SmackDown. He told Cody Rhodes of his intention to challenge for the WWE Championship, but he does not seem to be anywhere near a credible contender at this stage. Bálor would benefit greatly from pairing with a charismatic performer capable of bringing out relatable aspects of his personality.

Damian Priest has struggled greatly after he turned face, left the Judgment Day and defected to SmackDown. Now, the Prince is in danger of following in his unfortunate footsteps.