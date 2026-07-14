TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (7/9): Moose and AJ Francis, Indy Hartwell advancing in Knockouts TV Tournament, Xia Brookside retains Knockouts Title, Nemeth-Navaro promo battle

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HITS

Moose feuding with AJ Francis

I’m intrigued by Moose Vs. AJ Francis, but I didn’t love how they got there. It relied too much on their NFL past. AJ’s portion felt rather manufactured to me. I’m okay with mentioning their NFL history but the corny Tom Bray line was a bridge too far and just not believable. I am very much looking forward to see how they structure this match between these two powerhouses. I assume Moose will go over here.

Indi Hartwell Advancing in the Knockouts TV Title Tournament

The obvious call was having Hartwell advance here. Vicky Venuto looked good in her TNA debut and might find a place for herself on the Knockouts roster, as well.

Righteous vs. The System vs. Ricky Sosa/Leon Slater

With Sosa and Slater winning this match, could they be in future contention for a TNA Tag Team Titles shot? The tag division is very thin and there is no obvious current contenders. I could also see this as a way to use Slater as a vehicle to get Sosa even more over by turning Slater heel after they tag run and then having Sosa defeat Slater before Slater presumably leaves the company for greener pastures. This isn’t the best sign for the Righteous , however, as it seems clear that management doesn’t see them at a championship-level.

Xia Brookside retains her Knockouts Title

Pretty good match between Lei Ying Lee and Brookside and they gave them the necessary time to give the match gravitas. This match did feel like a blowoff to the feud and I’m not really sure where either women goes from here as most of the division is wrapped-up in the Knockouts TV Title Tournament and no one really feels ready made to pursue the Knockouts Title at the moment.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MISSES

Matthew Rehwoldt saying that the Great Hands have “long-deserved this title shot”

In what world did the Great Hands “long-deserve this title shot”? Their tag record has been abysmal on Impact in recent memory and they’re essentially lower-level lackeys to Mustafa Ali in Order 4. I understand that Rehwoldt needs to play the token “heel announcer” on Impact but it is possible to play the heel announcer while maintaining an ounce of credibility. This tag title match between the Hardys and the Great Hands was basically a vehicle to advance the deterioration of Order 4 (the sooner it breaks up the better) but is that really the best use for the Hardys as they wind down their careers?

Moose Being on Kazarian’s “King Speech”

I’ve never been a fan of using these types of themed talk shows to start feuds (it’s looking like Moose Vs. AJ Francis, in this case). This has always felt like lazy booking to me. Similar to how TNA has been using feuding authority figures to justify nonsensical decisions for months now.

Elijah’s Pre-Taped Promo

Please don’t have Elijah mention or be anywhere near the TNA World Title. Also, why is his guitar smoking?

Indi Hartwell finisher name

Indi needs a new name for her finisher. The “Hurts Donut”? It sounds like what I would’ve named my finisher in Sixth Grade after watching an episode of “The Simpsons”.

Nic Nemeth-KC Navarro Promo Battle

I’m not a fan of Ryan Nemeth being a part of laying KC Navarro out for two Impact episodes in-a-row. Also, the promo from this week lacked much differentiation from the previous week. I hope that they can get more juice behind Navarro before their eventual title match because I do see much promise in him and TNA certainly needs more depth in the main event scene.