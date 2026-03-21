FREE PODCAST 3/21 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Matt McCarthy talks WrestleMania 32 hype, Shane-Taker, Brock-Dean, Roderick Strong’s slur, PWG, Reigns’s Tweet response (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (3-17-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked with ex-WWE writer Matt McCarthy about these topics: WrestleMania 32 hype, Shane McMahon-Undertaker, Brock Lesnar-Dean Ambrose, Roderick Strong’s slur, PWG, Roman Reigns’s Tweet response to a critical fan, and more with live callers and email questions.

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