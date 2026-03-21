News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/21 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Matt McCarthy talks WrestleMania 32 hype, Shane-Taker, Brock-Dean, Roderick Strong’s slur, PWG, Reigns’s Tweet response (93 min.)

March 21, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (3-17-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked with ex-WWE writer Matt McCarthy about these topics: WrestleMania 32 hype, Shane McMahon-Undertaker, Brock Lesnar-Dean Ambrose, Roderick Strong’s slur, PWG, Roman Reigns’s Tweet response to a critical fan, and more with live callers and email questions.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025