WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2026
Where: BOSTON, MASS. AT TD GARDEN
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,813 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,830. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio – Intercontinental Title match
- The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) vs. Austin Theory & Logan Paul
- Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)
- Je’Von Evans vs. Grayson Waller
- Roman Reigns and C.M. Punk to appear together
- Brock Lesnar returns
- Becky Lynch to addresses attack on A.J. Lee
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (3/16): Keller’s report on AJ Lee vs. Bayley for IC Title, Vaquer vs. Rodriguez, Dupri vs. Nattie, Brock’s open challenge for WrestleMania, Reigns returns
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Bron Breakker working toward being medically cleared for his WWE return
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.