WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2026

Where: BOSTON, MASS. AT TD GARDEN

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,813 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,830. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio – Intercontinental Title match

The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) vs. Austin Theory & Logan Paul

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Je’Von Evans vs. Grayson Waller

Roman Reigns and C.M. Punk to appear together

Brock Lesnar returns

Becky Lynch to addresses attack on A.J. Lee

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (3/16): Keller’s report on AJ Lee vs. Bayley for IC Title, Vaquer vs. Rodriguez, Dupri vs. Nattie, Brock’s open challenge for WrestleMania, Reigns returns

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Bron Breakker working toward being medically cleared for his WWE return