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FREE PODCAST 3/24 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Powell on WrestleMania line-up so far, Swerve-Omega, impact of Toni Storm absence, Sid Hall of Fame, Midnight Express (113 min.)

March 24, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • Analysis of Randy Orton’s follow-up on turn against Cody Rhodes and whether he cemented himself being cheered
  • Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny Omega with no. 1 contendership stakes
  • Is the Tony Khan “fictional character in charge of AEW” a truly awful human being (or just a non-confrontational forgiving person to a fault)?
  • Who can step up in AEW Women’s Division with Toni Storm out of action rest of year
  • The overall WrestleMania line-up landscape and how it’s taking shape
  • C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns (and a case for banning the term “old school” in certain contexts)
  • Would this have been a good year to push some younger stars against Roman and Punk and Cody and Drew and Orton instead (and why bookers are scared to do it too early)?
  • Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi
  • Damien Priest and R-Truth as tag champs and WWE’s overall tag division push

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

  • Drew McIntyre’s issues with Jacob Fatu and Nick Aldis
  • Sid’s career pros and cons as he gets inducted into WWE Hall of Fame
  • The Midnight Express

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