FREE PODCAST 3/24 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Powell on WrestleMania line-up so far, Swerve-Omega, impact of Toni Storm absence, Sid Hall of Fame, Midnight Express (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Analysis of Randy Orton’s follow-up on turn against Cody Rhodes and whether he cemented himself being cheered

Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny Omega with no. 1 contendership stakes

Is the Tony Khan “fictional character in charge of AEW” a truly awful human being (or just a non-confrontational forgiving person to a fault)?

Who can step up in AEW Women’s Division with Toni Storm out of action rest of year

The overall WrestleMania line-up landscape and how it’s taking shape

C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns (and a case for banning the term “old school” in certain contexts)

Would this have been a good year to push some younger stars against Roman and Punk and Cody and Drew and Orton instead (and why bookers are scared to do it too early)?

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi

Damien Priest and R-Truth as tag champs and WWE’s overall tag division push

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

Drew McIntyre’s issues with Jacob Fatu and Nick Aldis

Sid’s career pros and cons as he gets inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

The Midnight Express

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