VIP PODCAST 3/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Remembering Dennis Condrey, New Japan Cup spurs optimism, Punk-Reigns, Omega’s promo style building Swerve match, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Dennis Condrey remembered
- New Japan Cup’s strong final week
- Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including thoughts on Kenny Omega’s mic work, whether AEW missed opportunity with Collisions after NCAA coverage, Brody King saved for off-TV segment
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including latest Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk segment, Randy Orton’s follow-up promo to his turn on Cody, Jade Cargill-Rhea-Ripley, more
- A review of NXT with more chaos than ever
- A review of UFC and a preview of UFC
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.