VIP PODCAST 3/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Remembering Dennis Condrey, New Japan Cup spurs optimism, Punk-Reigns, Omega’s promo style building Swerve match, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Dennis Condrey remembered

New Japan Cup’s strong final week

Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including thoughts on Kenny Omega’s mic work, whether AEW missed opportunity with Collisions after NCAA coverage, Brody King saved for off-TV segment

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including latest Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk segment, Randy Orton’s follow-up promo to his turn on Cody, Jade Cargill-Rhea-Ripley, more

A review of NXT with more chaos than ever

A review of UFC and a preview of UFC

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com