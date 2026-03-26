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VIP PODCAST 3/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Remembering Dennis Condrey, New Japan Cup spurs optimism, Punk-Reigns, Omega’s promo style building Swerve match, more (106 min.)

March 26, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Dennis Condrey remembered
  • New Japan Cup’s strong final week
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including thoughts on Kenny Omega’s mic work, whether AEW missed opportunity with Collisions after NCAA coverage, Brody King saved for off-TV segment
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including latest Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk segment, Randy Orton’s follow-up promo to his turn on Cody, Jade Cargill-Rhea-Ripley, more
  • A review of NXT with more chaos than ever
  • A review of UFC and a preview of UFC

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

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