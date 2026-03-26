VIP PODCAST 3/26 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): What is Reigns worth? Are Netflix ads turning people off? What happened to Sammy Guevara’s push? Who should Ospreay face at All In? Gunther left out? More (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Is Roman Reigns actually worth $10 million a year if AEW were to bid on him?
- Why aren’t the owners of The Road Warriors licenses being more agreeable to usage on video games?
- Is the Netflix ad structure turning people away from watching Raw through legit means?
- Is Aleister Black/Zelina Vega a continuation of Karrion Kross/Scarlett being “a spooky married couple trying to bring people to the dark side?”
- What happened to Sammy Guevara’s push and can he still be a star?
- Update on Raja Jackson case
- If it’s true what David Sahadi said about Vince McMahon wanting to move Steve Austin back to The Ringmaster gimmick, does that show Vince was never a creative genius?
- How are things going with AAA in the year since WWE acquired it and which wrestlers are benefiting?
- Is there still an ICE presence in Minnesota or is the media just not covering it?
- Is the face/heel dynamic passé?
- Is the change in society that playing by the rules doesn’t pay off reflective of crowd responses in pro wrestling to the heel/face dynamic?
- Should WWE essentially copy successful storylines of the past with new wrestlers put in certain slots, with of course certain tweaks to make it work today?
- If WrestleMania next year is Cody Rhodes vs. C.M. Punk, and it’s a face-heel match-up, who should be the heel and who the face?
- What if Roman Reigns wasn’t around for the boom period five years ago? And was Triple H taking over for Vince McMahon more important to the boom?
- Who should Will Ospreay face at All In in London?
- Is Gunther’s role or lack of role at WrestleMania a big waste of his momentum?
- What’s the best way to use Brock Lesnar on his final chapter in WWE, especially if he doesn’t want to lose until his final match?
Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.