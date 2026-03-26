FREE PODCAST 3/26 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell discuss WrestleMania 27 hype, WWE Hall of Fame, Foley, Orton’s bus, Christian’s future, Jeff Hardy controversy, ROH (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Mar. 22, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell who’d discussed the previous night’s WWE Raw and took live calls for an hour including questions on the Hall of Fame, Mick Foley, Randy Orton’s bus, Christian’s future, ROH, and more.
In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed TNA Impact and Jeff Hardy in-depth, plus DGUSA’s move to Internet PPVs.
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