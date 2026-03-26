TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (3/26): Santana & Slater vs. The System, Hardy vs. Myers, Moose vs. Bronson

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MARCH 26, 2026

ATLANTA, GA AT GATEWAY CENTER ARENA

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s show.

-Show intro.

(1) BDE (w/Rich Swann) vs. MUSTAFA ALI (w/Order 4)

A fast-paced start saw both wrestlers trade the advantage. BDE connected with a dive to the floor on Ali. Back in the ring, Ali gave BDE a DDT. They traded chops. BDE dropped Ali with a running knee. BDE gave Ali a cutter from the ropes. BDE hit a frog splash from the top rope for a two count. Ali escaped a cutter and powerbombed BDE. Ali gave BDE the Dance with the Devil and got the pin.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 5:00.

The Great Hands jumped Rich Swann. Trey Miguel ran in for the save but was overwhelmed by Order 4. Jada Stone ran in and gave Ali a rana from the top rope. She also took out the Great Hands. Agent Zero was going to chokeslam Stone, but Trey pulled her out of the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: This one was all action and a solid start to the show. BDE continues to show improvement, and the fans are starting to get behind him. TNA keeps putting Jada Stone in spots where she can shine.)

-Gia Miller interviewed TNA World Champion Mike Santana and X Division Champion Leon Slater. They talked about their upcoming matches, including teaming up to take on The System tonight. Daria Rae interrupted and said that Santana would have to vacate the title of he lays a finger on Steve Maclin before their match at Sacrifice. She said the tournament was already in place, then she walked off. [c]

(2) JEFF HARDY (w/Matt Hardy) vs. BRIAN MYERS (w/The System)

Jeff took the early advantage with aggressive offense. Myers tripped Jeff and turned the tide of the match. Jeff came back with clotheslines and other offense for a two count. Myers gave Jeff a DDT for a two count. Jeff gave Myers the Twist of Fate, followed by the Swanton Bomb for the three count.

The System immediately jumped the Hardys. The Righteous ran in to save the Hardys.

WINNER: Jeff Hardy in 4:00.

As everyone fought to the back, this segued into Moose’s ring entrance for the next match. [c]

(3) MOOSE (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. BEAR BRONSON

Moose caught Bear with a dropkick early. Bear fought back with punches. Moose chopped Bear. Moose’s former Atlanta Falcons teammates cheered him on at ringside. Moose and Bear fought on the floor. Moose hurled Bear into the ring steps. Bear suplexed Moose on the floor. [c]

Moose fired up after being knocked off the top rope. Moose no-sold Bear’s punches and made a comeback. Bear gave Moose a pop-up powerbomb. They traded punches. Moose delivered a big clothesline. The System came down the ramp but got confronted by the Falcons players. One of the players shoved Myers down. Moose used the distraction to give Bear a spear and get the pin.

WINNER: Moose in 14:00.

Moose, Alisha, and the Falcons celebrated in the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: This was a very physical match, and the fans were into it. I like the story of Moose getting revenge on the System, leading to his eventual showdown with Eddie Edwards.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Mara Sade. Mara said she was looking forward to beating Elayna Black at Sacrifice. They cut to another angle after the interview ended. Mara received a note that said, “Follow the white rabbit.” Mara followed someone in a bloody rabbit costume up the stairs. Another person watched as Mara went up the stairs. To be continued… [c]

-The System cut a promo on the stairs. Bear told Moose this wasn’t over. Myers talked about an upcoming tag team title shot. Eddie Edwards said Moose was the face of the forgotten and The System were the foundation of TNA. He told Alisha to step away from Moose. Cedric Alexander talked about facing Santana and Slater tonight. After the System left, the Righteous showed up.

(4) JODY THREAT & HARLEY HUDSON & MYLA GRACE vs. TESSA BLANCHARD & VICTORIA CRAWFORD & MILA MOORE

Harley and Mila started the match. Harley & Myla double teamed Mila. Myla got a two count on Crawford. Harley and Myla used tag team moves on Crawford. Tessa grabbed Harley’s hair from the outside to turn the tide of the match. Threat tagged in and ran wild. Jody stacked all three opponents on the ropes and gave them a running knee. Threat gave Tessa a German suplex. Threat gave Crawford a fallaway slam. Fans chanted for Jody.

Harley and Myla did dives from the apron. Tessa sent Jody into the ring steps. Tessa superkicked Harley. Tessa gave Myla the Buzzsaw and got the pin.

WINNERS: Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford & Mila Moore in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was mostly a setup to continue the Jody Threat/Tessa Blanchard feud. Match was decent. I see potential in the Harley Hudson/Myla Grace tag team, but they need more airtime and direction.)

-The Injury Report featured Indi Hartwell, Ash By Elegance, and Leon Slater. [c]

-The Rosemary skits continued with one titled “Wrath” this week. Rosemary said they owed Jon E. Bravo. Crazzy Steve appeared and said that Rosemary now has time for him. Allie appeared and introduced herself to Steve. Steve told Rosemary she knows what it’s been like for him. He told her this life is a joke. He said that Rosemary tossed him aside and left him down there to rot. He said he needed something from her: to free himself from this place. Rosemary told him to severe their bond and free his mind. She kissed him on the top of his head. To be continued…

(5) BRAD ATTITUDE vs. ERIC YOUNG

Eric attacked Brad before the bell. Eric dropkicked Brad and got a two count. Eric continued his attack. Eric powerslammed Brad. Eric gave Brad a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Eric chased the referee out of the ring. Brad took Eric out with a dive to the floor. Eric gave Brad a piledriver for the pin.

WINNER: Eric Young in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A good win for Eric to keep him looking menacing ahead of his match with Leon Slater.)

-They cut to Matt Hardy down in the dreaded stairwell. Jeff Hardy and The Righteous were there too. Matt said he was attacked from behind. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Buff Bagwell on the stage. He received a warm welcome. He thanked God for his journey and talked about his recent amputation. He apologized to the fans for his behavior over the last 20 years. He said if the fans support him, he will walk down that aisle and wrestle for TNA one more time. The fans cheered.

Frankie Kazarian interrupted and said that Buff wasn’t walking anywhere and maybe he could hop. Frankie continued to insult Buff. Frankie said Buff was half the man he used to be and Frankie is twice the man Buff ever was.

Elijah interrupted and ran off Frankie. He said no one would stop Buff from living out his dream. Elijah said he hopes he is there when the moment comes and he hopes to walk with him. Elijah raised Buff’s hand.

-Santino Marella said that Matt Hardy is not cleared for Sacrifice. The Righteous walked in and said that The System tried to break up the brotherhood. Vincent offered to step in for Matt. Santino agreed. [c]

-Dani Luna cut a promo with very sinister lighting and talked about finally getting her TNA Knockouts Title shot at Sacrifice. She said she already beat Lei Ying Lee and Arianna Grace is a fluke. She vowed to win the title.

-Hanifan and Rehwoldt ran down the card for Sacrifice.

(6) MIKE SANTANA & LEON SLATER vs. EDDIE EDWARDS & CEDRIC ALEXANDER (w/Brian Myers & Bear Bronson)

Slater and Cedric started the match. Santana and Slater clotheslined Cedric and Eddie over the top rope, then followed with dives. [c]

Cedric slammed Slater on the apron to turn the tide of the match. Santana made the hot tag and hit a series of moves on Cedric and Eddie. Santana gave Eddie a cutter for a two count. Everyone exchanged moves. Eddie got a two count on Santana. Everyone traded moves again. Santana gave Eddie a Death Valley Driver followed by a dive to the floor. Fans chanted “This is awesome!”

Steve Maclin appeared and attacked Slater. Santana faced off with Maclin. Slater superkicked Maclin. Eddie gave Santana the Boston Knee Party and got the pin.

WINNERS: Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander in 14:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An action-packed match and a good way to tie everything up and build momentum for the Sacrifice show tomorrow.)