FREE PODCAST 3/26 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Barbati discuss Universal Title match set for WrestleMania, Seth vs. Nakamura, Belair-Sasha hype, live callers, emails (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (3-26-2021), PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Nick Barbati to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including the Fastlane fallout with a big development in the Universal Title match weaved throughout the show, Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler, Big E & Street Profits vs. Apollo Crews & Chad Gable & Otis, and more hype for Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

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