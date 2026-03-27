Roman Reigns responds to Cody Rhodes’s comments about their relationship on “Street Fighter” set

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Roman Reigns has responded to Cody Rhodes’s comments earlier this month about their interactions while filming “Street Fighter” together with Rhodes characterizing their relationship as “strange.”

“We actually, I’m gonna tell you something, we had one day on set, and the way the set was, and he could probably reiterate this, I think they thought we were going to fight or have issue because they were very cognizant on the radios of stepping out with Guile, Akuma will be coming on,” said Rhodes during his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet on March 13. “They were very cognizant of we would not cross path and we did because I had to tell him the direction of one of the trailers.

“That was our only moment and it was a very awkward, like the weirdest, that’s a crazy relationship. I have nothing but admiration for what he’s done and accomplished, but I don’t know what it is. I don’t know, I don’t even like talking about it because I don’t know what it is. It’s just a very strange relationship.”

Reigns responded to Rhodes’s comments today saying Rhodes was nervous when he showed up on set and it was rumored that he requested they be kept apart.

“The rumor is, he was requesting that,” said Reigns during an interview with Adam Glyn on March 26. “He was a little nervous that I was showing up. He got there before me and there was only a couple days of crossover. I think he was a little nervous. You know what it is. The Tribal Chief comes to town and he gets a little nervous. He doesn’t know what to do.”

You can watch Rhodes’s interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet below:

You can watch Roman Reigns’s interview with Adam Glyn below: