FREE PODCAST 3/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #380 (3-23-96) including WWF’s successful MSG show, Diesel turns heel, Uncensored ‘96 card changes, Marc Mero Torch Talk, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #380 of the PWTorch including tons of roster moves including WWF drawing a solid crowd at MSG, Diesel turning on Michaels before he leaves for WCW, multiple Uncensored changes, more from Marc Mero, emails, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
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