WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (3/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2026

Where: PITTSBURGH, PA. AT PPG PAINTS ARENA

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,754 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for basketball.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Bella Twins ( Brie Bella & Nikki Bella ) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson

Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton

Randy Orton to appear

Nick Aldis to provide update on condition of Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/20): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Orton appearance after attack on Cody Rhodes, Fatu vs. Drew, Men’s and Women’s Tag Title matches

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Bad News Brown added to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026