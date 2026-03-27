WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (3/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2026
Where: PITTSBURGH, PA. AT PPG PAINTS ARENA
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,754 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for basketball.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair
- Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson
- Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton
- Randy Orton to appear
- Nick Aldis to provide update on condition of Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre
Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/20): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Orton appearance after attack on Cody Rhodes, Fatu vs. Drew, Men’s and Women’s Tag Title matches
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Bad News Brown added to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.