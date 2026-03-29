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FREE PODCAST 3/29 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-31-2021) Iyo vs. Raquel hype, competitors finalized for Gauntlet Eliminator, Zoey Stark’s ever-brightening future, more (107 min.)

March 29, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-31-2021), we flash back to the “PWT Talks NXT” episode featuring Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover the go-home show featuring heavy hype for Shirai-Gonzalez, competitors finalized for the Gauntlet Eliminator, Zoey Stark’s ever-brightening future, and more.

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