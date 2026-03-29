VIP PODCAST 3/29 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” The lost years of WWE developmental and a double dose of The Blanchard Territory (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Scotland’s Loveliest Podcast Eddie Sideburns for the March edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. In an unprecedented move, this edition sees us look at three shows as Alan could not choose between two episodes of 1983 South West wrestling aka “The Blanchard Territory,” so both ended up on the watch-list along with Eddie’s pick of 2009 Florida Championship Wrestling during a forgotten era of WWE developmental. These may be two wildly different promotions (in so many ways), but they both had their share of controversies! We got people running around stealing tiaras and video tapes, disputed results, old grudges resurfacing, and new ones developing. It’s all discussed along with Terry Funk being Terry Funk (YAY), Josh Matthew being Josh Matthews (BOO), and Brian Cage & The Barbarian like you’ve never seen them before! So break open an early Easter Egg, relax with a milky tea, and check out what’s on the telly with us!

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