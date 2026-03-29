VIP PODCAST 3/29 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-14 and 3-15-2008): Keller & Mitchell discuss Floyd Mayweather-Big Show double-turn, Baby Doll-Dusty secret envelope, wrestlers who never won World Title, Hardy suspension (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 14 and 15 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
NEWS ANALYSIS
- WWE’s three-hour Raw special
- The supposed “WrestleMania Rewind” edition with “all WrestleMania rematches” except for the four matches out of eight that were never on WrestleMania and the one that was but didn’t take place and the three that did that you weren’t really interested in seeing again right now.
- The double-turn of Big Show and Floyd Mayweather
- The Ric Flair-Shawn Michaels segment
- The latest JBL-Hornswoggle-Finlay feud progression
- The tag match from WrestleMania 1 that didn’t happen
- Jeff Hardy’s suspension from a variety of angles
- Analysis of Matt Hardy’s cryptic message and his follow-up message
- The prospects of ROH on national cable
MAILBAG
- In-depth explanation of the Baby Doll-Dusty Rhodes secret envelope storyline that was dropped (including what would have played out and why it didn’t)
- Why certain top wrestlers over the years never held a World Title
- More
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