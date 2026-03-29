TNA SACRIFICE 2026 RESULTS (3/27): Santana vs. Maclin, Hardy & Vincent vs. The System, Grace vs. Lee vs. Luna

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TNA NO SURRENDER 2026 RESULTS

MARCH 27, 2026

NEW ORLEANS, LA AT ALARIO CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO SACRIFICE

(A) RYAN NEMETH BEAT BDE

(B) TESSA BLANCHARD BEAT JODY THREAT

MAIN SHOW

(1) LEON SLATER (c) vs. ERIC YOUNG

Eric attacked a fake Slater on the entrance stage to start the match, but the real Slater came out and did a dive over the ring post to the floor on Eric. Slater retained the title after a Styles Clash and 450 Swanton.

WINNER: Leon Slater to retain the X Division Title

-Wrestling legend the One Man Gang was shown in the crowd.

-Gia Miller interviewed Mike Santana backstage about his title match later against Steve Maclin.

(2) ELIJAH & THE HOMETOWN MAN vs. FRANIE KAZARIAN & AJ FRANCIS

Towards the end, Frankie smashed Elijah’s guitar against the ring steps and threw Elijah into the post. AJ hit the Down Payment on HTM and Frankie gave HTM the Fade to Black to get the pin.

WINNERS: Frankie Kazarian & AJ Francis

-Cedric Alexander & Brian Myers cut a backstage promo. They denied attacking Matt Hardy on Thursday’s Impact.

-Tommy Dreamer, Carlos Silva, and Chris Bey came out to reward a contract to Ricky Sosa.

(3) ARIANNA GRACE (c)(w/Stacks) vs. LEI YING LEE (w/Xia Brookside) vs. DANI LUNA — TNA Knockouts Title match

Match ended when Lee hit a spin kick and the Warriors Way on Luna, then Stacks pulled Lee out of the ring, allowing Grace to get the pin on Luna.

WINNER: Arianna Grace to retain the TNA Knockouts Title

-Allie approached Mara Sade backstage. Mara eventually ran into Rosemary. Mara said she wasn’t scared of anything. She introduced herself to Rosemary and asked if she could make Michael B. Jordan appear. Rosemary said to respect his privacy. Mara said she hoped Rosemary wouldn’t try to stab her in the neck or send her to Wrestle House. Rosemary said Mara reminded her of someone and she was sent here for a purpose, so she would be protected. Mara left for her match, and we got the “to be continued.”

(4) TREY MIGUEL & JADA STONE vs. MUSTAFA ALI & TASHA STEELZ (w/The Great Hands)

The end happened when The Great Hands zip tied Trey to the ropes while the referee was breaking up an argument between Stone and Steelz. Ali hit the Dance with the Devil on Stone, but he pulled her up at the two count as Trey looked on. Ali hit the 450 splash on Stone to get the pin.

WINNERS: Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz

-Arianna Grace and Stacks mocked Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside backstage. They argued. Santino Marella walked in and said that Grace would face Xia for the Knockouts Title on Impact. Stacks said Santino was a terrible father.

(5) MOOSE (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. EDDIE EDWARDS

Eddie came out with a kendo stick, but Alisha took it away. Seconds into the match, Agent Zero from Order 4 came out and attacked Moose, causing a DQ. Eddie tossed Alisha aside as the attack continued.

WINNER: Moose by DQ

-Steve Maclin cut a pre-recorded promo about tonight’s match.

(6) MARA SADE vs. ELAYNA BLACK

This was a no-DQ match and lots of weapons were used, including a baseball bat, chairs, and thumbtacks. Mara won after slamming Black into the tacks, then following with a moonsault from the top rope for the pin.

WINNER: Mara Sade

(7) JEFF HARDY & VINCENT vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER & BRIAN MYERS

Towards the end, Jeff hit the Swanton Bomb on Cedric. The big screen showed that Matt Hardy had been attacked by Vincent’s partner Dutch backstage. Jeff questioned Vincent. Myers gave Jeff the Roster Cut and Cedric gave Jeff the Lumbar Check to get the pin. Vincent stood over Jeff, then left the ring.

WINNERS: Cedric Alexander & Brian Myers

-The Elegance Brand came to the ring. M said that Ash is still at home because the fans keep calling her a mark. M said that the fans and ODB were all marks. ODB walked to the stage. Heather and ODB traded insults. ODB said she had a friend here, and she brought out Tarryn Terrell. Mr. Elegance said they were outnumbered, so ODB brought out Micke James. They came to the ring and a fought ensued. ODB, Terrell, and James took out Mr. Elegance.

(8) MIKE SANTANA (c) vs. STEVE MACLIN — TNA World Title match

Santana and Maclin traded slaps and strikes to start the match. Seconds into the match, Santana dropped Maclin with a superkick. Referee Alice Lane stopped the match and called medical personnel into the ring.

As they checked on Maclin, Eddie Edwards came out and fought with Santana. Santana gave Eddie the Spin the Block, then jumped from the top rope and put Eddie through a table that was set up at ringside.

WINNER: No contest