VIP PODCAST 3/29 – Everything with Rich & Wade: WWE’s short-sighted profit chasing hurting fan experience, Reigns-Punk, Roman on Tonight Show, Ospreay, Athena, Dynamite, WWE HOF (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

Roman Reigns on “The Tonight Show”

The overall progress of building C.M. Punk vs. Roman Reigns

The counter-productive strategy with Randy Orton’s heel turn

WrestleMania ticket prices and WWE’s overall short-term profit motivations diminishing the customer experience in a way that could cost them over time

The latest WWE Hall of Fame entrants

AEW Dynamite’s double-main event strategy on Wednesday

Thoughts on the key matches including Swerve Strickland leaning fully into his heel turn in ways Seth Rollins didn’t in WWE

A pitch for AEW to start presenting dark matches, especially at Dynamite events without any Collision or ROH tapings

Athena looking to break Bruno Sammartino’s record and why it won’t matter much at all

Will Ospreay’s return to New Japan

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