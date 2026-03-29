VIP PODCAST 3/29 – Everything with Rich & Wade: WWE’s short-sighted profit chasing hurting fan experience, Reigns-Punk, Roman on Tonight Show, Ospreay, Athena, Dynamite, WWE HOF (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Roman Reigns on “The Tonight Show”
- The overall progress of building C.M. Punk vs. Roman Reigns
- The counter-productive strategy with Randy Orton’s heel turn
- WrestleMania ticket prices and WWE’s overall short-term profit motivations diminishing the customer experience in a way that could cost them over time
- The latest WWE Hall of Fame entrants
- AEW Dynamite’s double-main event strategy on Wednesday
- Thoughts on the key matches including Swerve Strickland leaning fully into his heel turn in ways Seth Rollins didn’t in WWE
- A pitch for AEW to start presenting dark matches, especially at Dynamite events without any Collision or ROH tapings
- Athena looking to break Bruno Sammartino’s record and why it won’t matter much at all
- Will Ospreay’s return to New Japan
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