FREE PODCAST 3/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell on the final Raw hype for WrestleMania 32 with callers including in-person in Brooklyn (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-29-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions with an in-depth analysis of final Raw hype for WrestleMania 32 with callers including an in-person report from someone who attended Raw in Brooklyn.
Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason react to a series of email questions and topics focused almost exclusively on last night’s WWE Raw and WrestleMania 32 expectations and predictions.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.