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FREE PODCAST 3/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell on the final Raw hype for WrestleMania 32 with callers including in-person in Brooklyn (146 min.)

March 29, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-29-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions with an in-depth analysis of final Raw hype for WrestleMania 32 with callers including an in-person report from someone who attended Raw in Brooklyn.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason react to a series of email questions and topics focused almost exclusively on last night’s WWE Raw and WrestleMania 32 expectations and predictions.

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